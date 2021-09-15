NEWS
Six Nigerians, 32 others on UAE terror list
Six Nigerians were among the 38 persons on a terror list released on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The list was contained in Resolution No 83 of 2021, designating 38 individuals and 15 entities on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).
The resolution underscored UAE’s commitment to target and dismantle any network linked to terrorism financing.
The resolution mandates regulatory authorities to monitor and identify any individual, or entities affiliate with any financial, commercial or technical relationship and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country in less than 24 hours.
Others on the list are from UAE, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, India, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Jordan and Russia.
How church member trying to steal during service ran mad immediately – Bishop Oyedepo
The President and founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has described the church as a ‘dreadful place’ warning worshippers to desist from committing atrocities in the church.
He stated this while narrating how a worshipper who participated in one of the church’s programmes, Shiloh ran mad while trying to steal from the church.
Speaking at the ongoing International Youth Alive Convention 2021 in Canaanland Ota in Ogun State, the clergyman said the incident was sequel to his warning against such attitudes.
“In one of the Shilohs, I warned people and somebody was found trying to pick something that was not his and he ran mad immediately,” he said.
Oyedepo, who stated that it is a risk to steal in the “house of God”, warned youths participating in the programme to deviate from such character.
He said, “I waited so as to sound this note of warning. ‘How dreadful is this place. This is none other but the house of God and this is the gate of heaven.
“Be warned against picking anything that is not yours. Be warned, be warned. It’s a risk. Should anyone have an ulterior mission for being in camp? Be warned, it’s a dreadful place.
“How dreadful is this place. This is none other but the house of God and the gate of heaven.
“I waited to give you this message before blessing you to go for the night. See it and look away. And don’t try it yourself.”
Buhari, APC selling Nigeria – PDP condemns fresh $4bn, €710m loans
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration are selling Nigeria.
The party is enraged by the “further mortgage” of the country and warned the National Assembly to protect generations unborn.
The PDP condemned the demand for another $4billion and €710million loans by the President.
A statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary said with the “reckless borrowing”, Nigerians might eventually not have a nation after the APC leaves power.
The spokesman lamented that the Buhari administration already accumulated N33.107trillion debt with nothing to show but decayed infrastructure and a depressed economy.
He said with the fresh request to take N2.66trillion loan and an additional N5.62trillion loan proposed for the 2022 budget, the government will put Nigeria in N40trillion debt with no clear-cut repayment plan.
The PDP insisted that the debts hanging on the people “are for nebulous projects whose scopes, utilities, locations and contractors are largely vague”.
The party lambasted the government for excessive borrowing “instead of seeking ways to reduce the liability they have brought upon our nation”.
Ologbondiyan said the APC knows it will not be around after May 29, 2023 and decided to push Nigeria into “deeper economic quagmire with foreign loans largely diverted to personal pockets of their corrupt leaders”.
“They have resorted to pillaging of national vault and suppression of productive sectors, a development that have crippled our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the extent that our naira, which the PDP handed over to the APC at N167 to a dollar, has collapsed to an all-time low of N557 ”
The PDP charged the National Assembly to save the nation by rising above partisan sentiments to reject the latest loan request by President Buhari.
How ISWAP leader, Al-Barnawi was killed
Leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abu Musab Al-Barnawi has been killed in Borno State.
He was reportedly killed in the last week of August, this year.
There are two versions of the story of Al-Barnawi’s death with one saying he was killed by Nigerian troops and the other version saying he died during a rival war within the ISWAP camp.
The first version revolved around the information shared among some security operatives in the theatre of operation, which indicated that he was ambushed by troops during which four or five top ISWAP leaders and many foot terrorists loyal to him were also killed.
A source said he was killed around Bula Yobe, a community near the Borno/Yobe states border along Mobbar and Abadam axis that leads to the Lake Chad area.
However, a different source said he was ambushed and killed could be accessed from Yale, Bama, Banki junction through the Kashimbri-Gulumba.
Other sources said it was leadership tussle that led to the death of Al-Barnawi.
One of them said the battle of supremacy climaxed between August 14 and 26, 2021, and that the fight had claimed many commanders on both sides.
Yet, another source said the other camp had mobilised some terrorists from Central Africa to overthrow Al-Barnawi and they succeeded.
The military high command in Nigeria rarely confirms or denies the killing of high profile Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders because of the sensitivity of the issues.
This might not be unconnected with the multiple announcements of the killing of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau over the years only for him to resurface again and again.
It was until May 2021, when ISWAP fighters engaged Shekau in a fierce battle that led him to kill himself at one of his enclaves at the Sambisa forest.
When contacted, the Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyer, said he could not confirm when Al-Barnawi was killed because troops had no link with them.
He said, “If there is a problem in their (Boko Haram) camp, how will I know? We normally have a fortnightly brief on operations. If ISWAP or BHTs are fighting among themselves, it is the media that always gives the entire nation the information. It is not us, because we are not in their camps.”
Al-Barnawi fell less than two months after he consolidated his grip following the death of Shekau.
He had in an audio released in Kanuri language confirmed the death of Shekau and the triumph of his faction.
This is what he said in the 28-minute audio, “He (Shekau) never thought this would happen to him even in his dream, but by the power of God, we destabilised him.
“He became confused and fled to the forest where he spent five days, wandering and stranded. We followed him again where we faced him with heavy fire. He ran away.
“Then our troops called on him to surrender so that he would be punished. We kept assuring him that we were not out to kill him but he was adamant and confused. As a cantankerous fellow, he believed it was better for him to die than to surrender,” he said.
Shekau reportedly killed himself with a bomb “When he observed that the ISWAP fighters wanted to capture him alive.”
