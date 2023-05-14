Sunday, May 14, 2023
HomeNEWSSix lions killed in Kenya in blow to conservation efforts
NEWS

Six lions killed in Kenya in blow to conservation efforts

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Six lions killed in Kenya

Six lions have been killed in a national park in southern Kenya, which is detrimental to conservation efforts and the tourism industry, a crucial part of the country’s economy.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the lions were killed after attacking goats and a dog near villages close to the Amboseli National Park.

“Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident as over the last week four other lions have been killed,” KWS said in a statement on Saturday.

KWS said its officials met with the local community to try to find a solution to recurring conflicts between the animals and community members, but did not say what had been agreed.

Residents around nature reserves in Kenya often complain that lions and other carnivores kill livestock and domestic animals as humans and wildlife compete for space and resources.

The 39,206-hectare Amboseli National Park is home to some of the most prized game including elephants, cheetahs, buffalos and giraffes.

Previous article
Everton willing to accept £50m Onana offer
Next article
Another batch of 125 Nigerians arrives Abuja from Sudan
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network