Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Six killed as Gaza school hit during Israeli air strikes – UN

At least six people have been killed when a school was hit during air strikes in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations says.

Dozens of others were injured, and it’s thought the numbers will increase, according to the statement from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

“This is outrageous, and it again shows a flagrant disregard for the lives of civilians,” the statement adds. “No place is safe in Gaza anymore, not even UNRWA facilities.”

UNRWA says the hit took place during Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

It adds: “At least 4,000 people have taken refuge in this UNRWA school turned shelter. They had and still have nowhere else to go.”

