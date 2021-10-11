breaking
Six girls abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok, others escape with nine children
At least six girls have reportedly escaped from the Boko Haram terrorists’ camp with nine children and one pregnant.
The Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, received the girls who were aged between 20 to 25 years on Monday.
It was learnt that the girls were abducted at Chibok, Borno State and Hong town in Adamawa State during attacks in northeast Nigeria.
The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, told the governor that the girls trekked through the Sambisa Forest for about six hours before they were rescued by security operatives.
“The victims who were freed, ran away from the Boko Haram custody at Buni Yadi axis of Yobe State and trekked through the Sambisa Forest for about six hours before they were rescued by security operatives.
“The three of them were abducted on the 3rd of October 2020, while the other ones were abducted on 5th of May, 2021.
“The three who were abducted at Takulashu village of Chibok; are Maryam Ishaya with one child, Racheal Simon with two children, and Esther Ayuba with two children, while Alheri Ezekiel has two children, Victoria Andrew and Victoria James also with two children were abducted from Cofure village, Hong town in Adamawa State.”
Governor Zulum, who received the freed school girls and their children in his office at the Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri, expressed happiness over the new development.
The governor disclosed that the government was doing everything possible to ensure speedy reconstruction and reintegration of all victims of Boko Haram terrorists into the society.
“I am very happy to receive you my daughters after you felt prey to Boko Haram terrorists. We thank God Almighty for rescuing and protecting you from the hands of terrorists.
“As government, we will do everything possible to reintegrate and support you to continue a normal life into the society as we hand you over to your respective families.”
The girls were received alongside some parents, Chairman of Chibok Local Government Area, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, traditional rulers, stakeholders, including the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Borno State chapter, Bishop Williams Naga.
breaking
14-year-old girl becomes Kano Governor for 20 minutes
There was a symbolic taking over of the Kano State Government by a 14-year-old girl, Atika Aminu Yankaba, to mark this year’s International Girl Child Day organized between High-Level Women Advocacy and UNICEF on Monday.
Speaking after effectively taking over power from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Yankaba convened a State Executive Council meeting with her new cabinet members, with issues of girl child education taking center stage.
Governor Atika Aminu Yankaba said while presiding over the council meeting, that the state needs more funds to build more classes, employ more teachers and give priority to ICT education.
Similarly, she said in a press conference that her government, which lasted only 20 minutes, will supply sanitary pads and other girls’ needs to have a sound education.
Earlier, Governor Ganduje said he was handing over government willingly but briefly and “I’m coming back as soon as possible”.
When he returned, he said, “during my absence, I witnessed how you ran the government and it was excellent, the executive council meeting was done marvelously, with all the commissioners contributing wonderfully.”
Yankaba took over power around 12:00 pm before handing it back to Ganduje at 12:20 pm.
breaking
NAF airstrikes foil ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists fresh attack in Borno
The air component of the Operation Hadin Kai in the early hours of Sunday reportedly foiled a fresh attack by Boko Haram and Islamic of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists aimed at overrunning Aulari, a location near West of Bama in Borno State.
The attempt was thwarted as gallant troops successfully warded off the attack while the terrorists had to retreat towards Sambisa forest their traditional stronghold.
According to local sources in Bama, a NAF A-Jet was subsequently mobilised to track them as they retreated and were sighted in four gun trucks that were engaged.
It was gathered that after engaging the fleeing terrorists with rockets, three of the gun trucks were completely destroyed and burnt while the other was immobilized.
A number of insurgents were also neutralized in the process while others were in disarray with serious gunshot wounds
Where contacted, the NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the development, saying that normalcy had since been restored in the area and that there was no cause for concern as the troops were in total control of the situation.
He declared that there would be no breathing space for the remnant insurgents as the military would not rest until normalcy is restored in the troubled zones in the country.
breaking
Kwara suspends Arabic school head over unsavoury punishment of students
Kwara State Government has suspended the head of an Arabic school in Ilorin, the state capital over unsavoury manner students were punished for alleged misconduct in the school.
It is recalled that a video that went viral at the weekend showed four male students of an Arabic school caning the affected students while being forced to kneel for allegedly taking alcohol.
According to a statement by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, a government delegation has visited the Arabic school whose students were seen in a video footage being punished for alleged conducts conceived to be contrary to the rules of the school.
The government team comprised the Mrs Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alhaji Danmaigoro; Dr Saudat AbduBaqi of the University of Ilorin; Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe of Kwara State University; and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.
The team was joined by the Divisional Police Officer Ganmo SP Oko Nkama and a representative of the NSCDC, DSC Parati AbdulHameed.
The statement also said the government’s team carefully listened to the authorities of the Arabic school, the father of the sole girl in the video, and four other students involved in the unsavoury development.
“Regardless of the explanations of the authorities on the development, the self-confessed consent of the parents and regret of the affected students, the government seriously frowns at the harsh beating seen in the footage.
“Consequently, the government has directed the setting up of an investigative committee, comprising Muslim scholars, leaders and government officials, to look into the issue while the head of the Arabic school, who admitted to directing the punishment, has been asked to step aside pending the conclusion of the investigation.
“The government has also taken the affected students to a public hospital for proper medical examination and treatment. This is to ensure that none of them suffers any physical or psychological damage.
“The government appeals for calm while the committee does its works and submits a report for further action.
“The government commends the Ganmo Muslim community for the support given to the team.”
