NEWS
Sit-at-home order recorded 100 percent success – IPOB boasts
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared that the sit-at-home order recorded 100 percent compliance throughout the Southeast.
IPOB said the sit-at-home order is an indication that the group is intact and has no issue.
A statement by his spokesman, Emma Powerful urged the people of the Southeast to remain resolute in their push for Biafra.
The statement reads partly: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our prophet and liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, are delighted to note that this ghost town and sit-at-home order issued by IPOB leadership was 100% successful.
“The quest to demand the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS dungeons will continue but from another dimension until they release our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu
“We, therefore, warmly commend Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom who made the exercise a huge success irrespective of counter orders from unknown men working for DSS to discredit IPOB and its leadership. We equally thank our gallant security outfit and volunteer members who made this exercise a successful event today 9th of August 2021
“The huge success recorded in the sit-at-home order today has again further demonstrated that IPOB is intact and has no issues with anybody, we are in unity and we can restore Biafra sooner than expected.
“We, therefore, encourage all Biafrans to remain resolute in our struggle for self-determination which is our fundamental right.”
NEWS
IPOB threatens Daily Trust reporter, demands apology from Sahara Reporters
Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, a reporter with Daily Trust newspapers has come under threats from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Owuamanam is the paper’s correspondent in Imo State.
Owuamanam had on Monday while reporting on the sit-at-home order by the group reported that members of the group had burnt a passenger alive after the directive turned bloody.
Owuamanam had reported that the deceased was inside one of the three buses that were torched by a mob.
The incident was said to have happened in Nkwogu, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.
According to Owuamanam, two of the vehicles, Hummer Buses, belonging to a popular transport company, Libra, were coming from Umuahia, Abia State capital, when they ran into a group of hoodlums suspected to be members of IPOB.
Owuamanam reported that the IPOB members shot at the tyres, which forced the bus to stop, noting that the passengers of the buses scuttled to safety, while one of the drivers was reportedly shot on the hip.
He, however, said a passenger could not escape before the bus was burnt down.
Responding to the report, the IPOB denied any involvement in the incident.
The group noted that except Owuamanam shows proof of its members involvement in the incident, he will pay the price.
The group was, however, silent on the punishment to be melted out to Owuamanam.
The group also demanded an apology from Sahara Reporters. The medium also reported the incident but later pulled down the story.
NEWS
Abductors of Niger commissioner demand N500m ransom
The abductors of Alhaji Muhammed Sanni Idris, Niger state Commissioner for information, have demanded a N500m million ransom.
The commissioner was abducted from Baban Tunga, his hometown in Tafa Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Monday.
Secretary to the Government of Niger state, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, noted that he was abducted around 1am.
He had said security personnel were on the trail of the abductors, expressing hope that they would be able to trace and rescue him unhurt.A source told our correspondent in Minna that the kidnappers have since established contact to make their demand.
It was also gathered that security meetings have been going on since morning.
One of such meetings was presided over by the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso.
“The kidnappers are demanding for N500m ransom while a marathon security meetings presided over by Deputy Governor has just ended at the government house but no details of the meeting,” the source said.
There’s yet to be any official confirmation on the demand of the abductors.
NEWS
IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order: Businesses shut, streets deserted in South-East (PHOTOS)
Economic and commercial activities came to a standstill on Monday in the South-East region of the country.
This is in compliance with the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
IPOB had announced the sit-at-home order as a measure to push for the release of its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
Kanu is currently cooling his heels in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, following his rearrest and repatriation from an African country suspected to be Kenya.
Amid his continued detention, IPOB had vowed to shut down the whole of Southeast every Monday until Kanu is released.
But, Kanu’s brother, Kanunta had announced the suspension of the sit-at-home order due to students in the Southeast participating in the National Examination Council, NECO, examination for senior secondary schools.
He had said a new date for the protest would be communicated later.
However, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful urged Nigerians to disregard the remark by Kanunta.
Powerful warned people of the Southeast against flouting the directive
In compliance with this, streets in Awka, Anambra State capital were empty. Businesses, schools, and other major economic hubs were shut. Vehicular movements were also grounded.
In Abia State, streets were deserted and shops are under lock and key while in Enugu, the situation is the same. Economic and social activities have been halted and there is a heavy security presence in major locations of the state to maintain law and order.
The situation is not too different in Ebonyi State as few vehicles were seen on the highway. The inner streets were deserted with security men positioned at different locations.
Latest News
- IPOB threatens Daily Trust reporter, demands apology from Sahara Reporters
- Abductors of Niger commissioner demand N500m ransom
- Sit-at-home order recorded 100 percent success – IPOB boasts
- ‘Your words have no effect on me’ Actress Kate Henshaw knocks those always age-shaming her
- PDP Reps move to force Secondus out
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
4 sounds we love to hear during sex!
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
MTN Group repatriates $280m dividend from Nigeria
-
NEWS2 days ago
Foursquare’s ex-General Overseer Wilson Badejo is dead
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigeria to begin administering second batch of COVID-19 vaccines on August 10
-
POLITICS2 days ago
APC Chairman abducted in Niger
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Northern coalition, others demand review of Abba Kyari’s suspension
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
PHOTOS: Kemi Olunloyo makes Nollywood debut in ‘AGO ALAGO’
-
LIFESTYLES16 hours ago
Sleeping together makes you healthy