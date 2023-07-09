The Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah says his administration is considering the option of dragging both the instigators and enforcers of violence and illegal sit-at-home order in the state before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, to answer for the crimes against humanity they have committed.

Mbah, spoke during a press conference held at the government house on Friday night on the illegal sit-at-home order imposed by pro-Biafra group in the South East to protest against continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, which he said had paralysed economic activities in the state.

Declaring that the state was winning the war against sit-a-at-home enforcers and would never take orders from people he described as murderers and enemies of Igbo land, the governor said that sit-at-home enforcers are not after Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom.

The governor noted that in the 21st Century, nobody should be allowed to stay in one part of the world to enjoy life while causing deaths and pains in other parts.

Mbah said there was no way Enugu could become the premier destination for investment, living, and tourism or its economy grown from $4.4 billion to $30 billion when the people were still talking about or taking orders from faceless persons outside our state, insisting “we cannot be defeated by evil and we must not allow that to happen.”

The governor urged concerted efforts by the media community and Enugu people against scaremongering and fake news, which he described as the latest resort by the sit-at-home promoters, having lost their capacity to inflict havoc on lives and property as was previously the case due to reenergised security measures applied by the government and security agencies since the ban on Monday sit-at-home in the state.

He said “The truth is that we have won the actual war against sit-at-home enforcers and murderers out to destroy Enugu State and Igboland. We have unleashed the security resources on them and they have been thoroughly defeated and discomfited.

“Because they no longer have the capacity to unleash terror on lives and property of Ndi Enugu, that is why they have now resorted to scaremongering, peddling of fake news, and all manner of dramas to instil fear in our people and control their minds and actions.

“We practice democracy. We can never allow murderers and terrorists to dictate to us. We must not allow those who do not have the mandate of the people dictate for us how to live our lives; when to go out; when to close our businesses and when to sit at home.

“What we are facing now are media terrorists using the social media to instigate fear and peddle fake news. We must not allow them to succeed. It is totally unacceptable. Nobody can make you inferior without your consent. These hoodlums are very few compared to our numbers. We cannot be taking instructions from hooligans.

“We must not allow those without our mandate tell us how to live our lives. We have a duty to ensure that we flush them out in all directions. They have no stake in the affairs of our state.

“It is, therefore, our responsibility to re-orientate our people to start coming out and going about their normal businesses. We have a duty to kill fake news and counter it with our superior pen and media.

“Therefore, as we are leaving here, we must begin to tell our people the right thing; that nobody can make them inferior without their consent; that we can’t be cowed by the cowardly acts of a few people,” the governor declared.