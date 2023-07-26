Simon Ekpa, a popular Biafra agitator and separatist, has written to the European Union and the United States of America over alleged human rights abuses perpetrated by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Ekpa, the Finland-based lawyer and Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government, disclosed this on Wednesday in a letter.

Three persons were killed when traders took to the streets Wednesday morning, protesting the sealing of their shops by the state government for not opening for business on Monday.

In reaction, Ekpa has asked the EU and the US to place a visa ban on Mbah due to his violation of its citizens’ fundamental human rights.

He notified the international community that the Enugu government confiscated and arrested Igbos in the state without recourse to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He wrote, “We wish to bring to your notice the gross violation and fundamental human rights abuses of the people of Enugu State, Biafra (in Southeast Nigeria) by Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu State.

“Peter Mbah is confiscating and locking up people’s businesses and means of sustenance without recourse to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any chatter, treaty or convention known anywhere in the civilized world, thereby denying the people of Enugu State the right to personal property and free enterprise.

“We request that you impose a visa ban on Governor Peter Mbah and add him to the list of terrorists and haters of freedom and democracy in Nigeria,” the letter reads.