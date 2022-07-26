Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian urge Instagram to stop copying TikTok

Nigerian actress, Steph Nayah has accused renowned preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman of indulging in an intimate affair with numerous actresses, including Iyabo Ojo.

Nayah‘s post came after it was alleged by a popular blog that Apostle Suleman, the senior pastor and founder of Omega Fire Ministries has been involved with several actresses.

Some of the actresses named include, Shan George, Lilian Bach, Iyabo Ojo, Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Johnson, Chinyere Winifred, Larriet Omo Brish, Vivian Metchie, Georgina Onuoha, Ini Edo, Joy Ogbunu, Angela Okorie, Mary Uranta, Queen Nwokwoye, and many others were mentioned.

Steph Nayah who has also claimed to have had an affair with the Apostle took to her social media page to drop a bombshell on Iyabo Ojo’s affair with the clergyman.

In a lengthy post, Steph Nayah noted how she has been silent on his issue because she wants to see how far he is willing to take this lie.

Nayah revealed how she met him in Mombasa, Kenya and he took her contact, after which they had several intimate moments.

She claimed that Apostle flew her back to Nigeria to lodge at his girlfriend’s place which happened to be Iyabo Ojo’s house.

The actress disclosed that Iyabo made her comfortable and didn’t display any mean character to her as she was comfortable with the Apostle having multiple affairs as long as her income was coming in.

Her post reads,

I have been very silent on Apostle Suleiman issue because I want to see how far he is willing to take this lie.

I had to come on Instagram to put my story out there.

In fact, I met him at the airport in Mombasa Kenya and he took my contact.

Nayah continued;

We had sex in Dubai on that trip.

He called me two weeks after and invited me back to Nigeria cutting short my trip in Dubai.

He bought me a business class ticket and sent me an address in Agungi area of Lekki to wait for him at his girlfriend’s house as he would want us to have a threesome as he enjoyed my breasts.

Lo and behold the house was the house of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo @iyaboojofespris in an estate called 5Streets in Agungi.

In the latter part of her thread, Nayah revealed how Iyabo Ojo made her feel comfortable.

She mentioned that Iyabo Ojo admonished her to regard the demands of the pastor.

Her allegations continue;

She made me comfortable and told how she doesn’t mind whatever the pastor does as long as he keeps giving her money.

He had just rented the house for her she said her black range was giving her problems as it was also in the mechanic’s place.

Apostle came in around 11pm.

He drove himself in a black Gwagon and his driver drove a silver range one of his other cars.

After our round of sex in Iyabo Ojo’s room, he gave her the keys to the range that she should sell the black range off since it was old already.

Her narration reads further;

He gave her $3000 to send to her son in the US as he was said to be taking a trial exam and needed to pay some bills. He gave me $5000 and a key to a room at Protea hotel.

I called Uber and went to the hotel to wait for him.

He came on the third day on his way to Abuja and gave me another $2000.

He is a nice man and the sugar daddy of most Hollywood actresses but for God’s sake, he should stop lying.

You can say this is a lie but in your heart you will know it’s true.

In the concluding part of her thread, she claimed that Apostle Suleman sponsors Iyabo Ojo‘s luxurious lifestyle.

She went on to state that the clergyman built her colleague a mansion in Osapa, Lagos State.

Her thread continues;

“How you told me you don’t make money from films but you are just doing it to keep your face and you know Suleiman carries your bill.

Do you remember the house you told me Suleiman is building at Osapa and he had promised he will give you to live in.

When I felt shy about our threesome you told me that you arrange that for him always cos it’s what he enjoys and even jokes that even if he wants to have with you and your daughter, you will allow him.

@iyaboojofespris this for blocking me.”

Her post reads further;

You want me to spill and I take the challenge.

Your mother lives in the house with you in one of the other tell rooms upstairs.

She was with us in the living room watching Tv.

She knows all the shit we talked about.

No respect. Apostle greeted her familiarly when he came and she went upstairs before all of later retired to your room.

Your househelp a dirty looking black short girl brought me water to drink.

You did a boob job for firm up your boobs paid for by apostle.

Na only stomach you no see do.

Should I continue???

Or you go behave now? @cossyorjiakor Nne biko leave this girl for make I finish am.

I have facts

Why? When they write they say we are men of God. No! Peter carried sword oo!