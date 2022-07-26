CELEBRITIES
Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian urge Instagram to stop copying TikTok
Celebrity sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticized Instagram on Monday, urging the app to stop mimicking rival TikTok.
To their hundreds of millions of Instagram followers, Jenner and Kardashian posted a message that read, “Make Instagram Instagram Again.”
“Strop trying to be tiktok I just want to see cute photos of my friends,” the post said.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has been pushing into short videos, a market that TikTok dominates in mobile.
Jenner and Kardashian are both highly influential in social media. In 2018, Jenner slammed the redesign of Instagram competitor Snapchat, causing parent company Snap’s shares to drop 7 percent.
Meta shares were relatively flat in after-hours trading.
Steph Nayah accuses Apostle Suleman of Indulging in threesome with Iyabo Ojo
Nigerian actress, Steph Nayah has accused renowned preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman of indulging in an intimate affair with numerous actresses, including Iyabo Ojo.
Nayah‘s post came after it was alleged by a popular blog that Apostle Suleman, the senior pastor and founder of Omega Fire Ministries has been involved with several actresses.
Some of the actresses named include, Shan George, Lilian Bach, Iyabo Ojo, Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Johnson, Chinyere Winifred, Larriet Omo Brish, Vivian Metchie, Georgina Onuoha, Ini Edo, Joy Ogbunu, Angela Okorie, Mary Uranta, Queen Nwokwoye, and many others were mentioned.
Steph Nayah who has also claimed to have had an affair with the Apostle took to her social media page to drop a bombshell on Iyabo Ojo’s affair with the clergyman.
In a lengthy post, Steph Nayah noted how she has been silent on his issue because she wants to see how far he is willing to take this lie.
Nayah revealed how she met him in Mombasa, Kenya and he took her contact, after which they had several intimate moments.
She claimed that Apostle flew her back to Nigeria to lodge at his girlfriend’s place which happened to be Iyabo Ojo’s house.
The actress disclosed that Iyabo made her comfortable and didn’t display any mean character to her as she was comfortable with the Apostle having multiple affairs as long as her income was coming in.
Her post reads,
I have been very silent on Apostle Suleiman issue because I want to see how far he is willing to take this lie.
I had to come on Instagram to put my story out there.
In fact, I met him at the airport in Mombasa Kenya and he took my contact.
Nayah continued;
We had sex in Dubai on that trip.
He called me two weeks after and invited me back to Nigeria cutting short my trip in Dubai.
He bought me a business class ticket and sent me an address in Agungi area of Lekki to wait for him at his girlfriend’s house as he would want us to have a threesome as he enjoyed my breasts.
Lo and behold the house was the house of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo @iyaboojofespris in an estate called 5Streets in Agungi.
In the latter part of her thread, Nayah revealed how Iyabo Ojo made her feel comfortable.
She mentioned that Iyabo Ojo admonished her to regard the demands of the pastor.
Her allegations continue;
She made me comfortable and told how she doesn’t mind whatever the pastor does as long as he keeps giving her money.
He had just rented the house for her she said her black range was giving her problems as it was also in the mechanic’s place.
Apostle came in around 11pm.
He drove himself in a black Gwagon and his driver drove a silver range one of his other cars.
After our round of sex in Iyabo Ojo’s room, he gave her the keys to the range that she should sell the black range off since it was old already.
Her narration reads further;
He gave her $3000 to send to her son in the US as he was said to be taking a trial exam and needed to pay some bills. He gave me $5000 and a key to a room at Protea hotel.
I called Uber and went to the hotel to wait for him.
He came on the third day on his way to Abuja and gave me another $2000.
He is a nice man and the sugar daddy of most Hollywood actresses but for God’s sake, he should stop lying.
You can say this is a lie but in your heart you will know it’s true.
In the concluding part of her thread, she claimed that Apostle Suleman sponsors Iyabo Ojo‘s luxurious lifestyle.
She went on to state that the clergyman built her colleague a mansion in Osapa, Lagos State.
Her thread continues;
“How you told me you don’t make money from films but you are just doing it to keep your face and you know Suleiman carries your bill.
Do you remember the house you told me Suleiman is building at Osapa and he had promised he will give you to live in.
When I felt shy about our threesome you told me that you arrange that for him always cos it’s what he enjoys and even jokes that even if he wants to have with you and your daughter, you will allow him.
@iyaboojofespris this for blocking me.”
Her post reads further;
You want me to spill and I take the challenge.
Your mother lives in the house with you in one of the other tell rooms upstairs.
She was with us in the living room watching Tv.
She knows all the shit we talked about.
No respect. Apostle greeted her familiarly when he came and she went upstairs before all of later retired to your room.
Your househelp a dirty looking black short girl brought me water to drink.
You did a boob job for firm up your boobs paid for by apostle.
Na only stomach you no see do.
Should I continue???
Or you go behave now? @cossyorjiakor Nne biko leave this girl for make I finish am.
I have facts
Why? When they write they say we are men of God. No! Peter carried sword oo!
Khloé Kardashian ‘still loves’ baby daddy Tristan Thompson despite betrayal
In November 2021, Khloé Kardashian let some of her closest friends into a secret.
She and her on-off boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, were having a much-longed for little brother for their daughter True via surrogate.
The embryo was implanted into a surrogate that fall. But by Dec. 3, Khloé was rocked by a bombshell: Thompson had just secretly fathered another son with trainer Maralee Nichols. The child, Theo, is now eight months old.
Knowing that her boyfriend had cheated on her yet again, just as they were expecting a second child, was a painful situation that Khloé kept secret for months, although rumors first started swirling in June.
Finally, on July 13, she was blindsided when the news leaked out.
A friend of the clan told Page Six: “It’s just sad sometimes when you really want something to work.
“Khloé’s very open about the fact that she knows her life is public and that’s a choice she made — but still, it’s just hard to have this all play out in public.”
One industry insider told Page Six that Khloé had originally planned to announce her second child on Season 2 of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, “but that was before the news of Tristan cheating and the break-up happened.
“Once it was determined that they’d be going through the pregnancy somewhat separately, word got out to too many people and they realized it was likely going to leak and that it would be hard to keep things secret before the September premiere.”
As of Friday the baby had not yet been born, despite rumors to the contrary, Kardashian sources confirmed. Though Khloé has not yet spoken about her upcoming arrival, a rep said she “is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”
It has been a dramatic episode even for the Kardashians.
After meeting through a mutual friend, Khloé and Thompson were first spotted together in August 2016 when he was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The following September, she was pregnant with his child.
Not long after, she was bombarded with rumors of his cheating, with TMZ reporting that Thompson was seen on video making out with two women at a hookah lounge outside Washington, DC, when she was three months pregnant. Just days before she was due to give birth, the same outlet reported that Thompson was seen taking another woman back to his NYC hotel.
At the time, Khloé brushed off the allegations. She went on to have their daughter, True, in April 2018 in Cleveland with Thompson by her side.
But by February 2019, she finally dumped Thompson after he was seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.
Even so, they rekindled the flame in August 2020 after spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic, and they were seeing each other on and off when they decided to have another child in 2021.
In January, Thompson finally confirmed via Instagram that he had fathered a baby boy with Nichols and posted a sincere apology to Khloé, saying “you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
Another source close to the family said: “Khloé always wanted True to have a little brother, that was her dream. When she and Tristan created the embryos together, they were very much in love, and Khloé was excited for the future.”
Even after he has cheated on her multiple times, an insider told Page Six that Khloé "is fixed on redeeming" Thompson.
Even after he has cheated on her multiple times, an insider told Page Six that Khloé “is fixed on redeeming” Thompson.
Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
“Her friends were so upset about the Tristan drama, and then those who were really in the loop knew that it was even more complicated because they had a baby on the way.”
Sources said Khloé is now looking forward to her son’s upcoming birth, and she has not spoken with Thompson, who is now signed with the Chicago Bulls and also has a 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex, Jordan Craig, since December outside of co-parenting. And yet, she has no plans to kick Thompson out of her life, sources added.
The industry insider said: “I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again. This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together.”
Naked and Afraid’ star Melanie Rauscher dead at 35
Melanie Rauscher, a former contestant on Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid” reality series, was reportedly found dead on July 17 in Prescott, Ariz. She was 35.
Corey Kasun, a rep for the Prescott Police Department, confirmed to TMZ that the reality star was dog sitting in the city while the homeowners were out of town. Upon their return, they discovered Rauscher dead in their guest room, near several cans of dust cleaner containing compressed air.
It remains unclear if Rauscher consumed the cans’ contents.
Police determined that there were no signs of foul play or drug paraphernalia, the outlet reports, noting that Rauscher did not leave a suicide note and that the dog was fine.
Rauscher was a contestant on “Naked and Afraid” in 2013 and the spinoff show “Naked and Afraid XL” in 2015.
Rauscher’s former castmate and close friend Jeremy McCaa took to Facebook to remember his “swamp wife” and “best friend.”
“She came into my life in a way I can’t explain. We had such a chemistry on the show and it blossomed into a friendship that goes beyond words could describe. Her laughter was one of a kind. Her friendship was amazing. Even tho we wasn’t blood, we was family.
“I could always count on her,” he continued. “We had so many moments when we would just be there for each other. She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I’ll always cherish our moments together. You’re gone to soon and taken from us to early. You’ll always be my Mel.”
He concluded his post by saying “I love you” to his late pal.
“I’ll see you again one day. The world lost an amazing person. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. See you again my Queen.”
