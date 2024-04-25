Sirika spends second night with EFCC operatives over N8bn probe

Former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika spent his second night with his interrogators on Wednesday, with indications emerging that he would not be released until he had addressed all the things he knows about the sum of N8,069,176,864.00 traced to the botched Nigeria Air project.

A top source in the EFCC told NewsDay Nigeria on Wednesday night that Sirika was still being grilled and would not be allowed to go home until the operatives were satisfied with his submission.

“The former Minister of Aviation is still with us. Sirika slept over here at our FCT Command on Tuesday night and he’s still with us this Wednesday night, as he’s still being grilled by interrogators”

“ Though the commission is yet to uncover the total amount that was expended on the project, however, investigation is ongoing, and Sirika would be arraigned in court next week as charges are being prepared against him,” a source revealed.

