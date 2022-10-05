Singer Teni gifts her Mathematics teacher Lexus car to celebrate Teachers’a Day

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, fondly called Teni, has gifted one her former teachers in Apata Memorial High School, Ikeja, Lagos State, a Lexus car in commemoration of the 2022 Teachers Day.

This was disclosed via a Facebook post by one of the teachers in the school owned by the singer’s late father on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Sharing the pictures and video of the car presentation by Teni, the teacher wrote: “And Teni surprised one of our teachers today with a lexus car.

“Mr Ofudje taught Teni, he was her best teacher back then and she came back to appreciate him. ”Hard working Mr Ofudje we celebrate you sir. Congratulations Mr Ofudje, well deserved.”

