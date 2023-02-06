Singer Tems makes history at 2023 Grammys, as Burna Boy loses

Wave of the moment, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems has broken records as she wins her first Grammys award.

The Nigerian singer, who keeps soaring higher and breaking records, has become the first Nigerian female artiste to win a Grammy.

The singer, won the prestigious award at the 65th Grammy award held last night, February 5th, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Her feature on American rapper, Future’s song, ‘Wait for U’, which also featured Drake earned her the award.

With her newest feat, Tens has beat Tiwa [email protected], Yemi Alade and other Nigerian female singers to win the prestigious award.

However, Nigerian-born British singer, Sade Adu, has won 4 Grammy awards. But because, she doesn’t identify herself as Nigerian even when quizzed about her nationality, Tems takes the title of the first Nigerian female artiste to win the award.

While it was a big night for Tems, it was the opposite for Burna Boy who lost two Grammy awards.

The singer was nominated for ‘Best Global Music Album’ and the ‘Best Global Music Performance’, which he lost.

Despite his lost, Burna Boy is still a Grammy award winner as he won the Best Global Music album in 2021. His album ‘Twice As Tall’, got him the prestigious award.

Tems meets Beyonce and Jay-Z at Roc Nation Brunch in Los Angeles

A day before the Grammy, Tems had made her fans proud of her as she dined with power couple, Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The ‘Try Me’ singer was one of the invited guest at Roc Nation pre-Grammy Brunch. Prior to the Grammy, many record labels had hosted a pre-Grammy party to celebrate the award night.

American billionaire rapper, Jay-Z, who is the owner of entertainment agency, Roc Nation, threw a private bash in Bel-Air, Los Angeles which had celebrities in attendance.

The likes of DJ Khaled, Offset, Kelly Rowland, Lil Kim, Chloe, Halle, and more were spotted at the private bash.

Also, in attendance was Nigerian award-winning singer, Tems, who wore a dashing white dress.

In videos which made rounds, Tems was seen interacting with power couple Jay Z and Beyonce at the Brunch.