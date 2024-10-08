The Nigerian police have released a singer, comedian and content creator, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington on bail.

Speed Darlington was arrested on Friday over alleged cyberstalking of fellow musician, Damini Ogulu, more commonly known as Burna Boy.

Speed Darlington’s bail was secured by human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju on Tuesday night.

Speed was arrested in Lagos and tossed around many police formations in Lagos before he was taken to detention in Abuja by the IRT team who accused him of cyberstalking Burna Boy.

Adeyanju said he had seen a petition written against Darlington by Burna Boy

Adeyanju noted that there was nothing to the petition to warrant Darlington’s arrest.

