Singer Portable shocks fans when he arrived on stage in a white coffin

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has caused a stir on social media with his dramatic entrance to his concert in Lagos.

The singer, on Wednesday night, December 28th held his Portable Live in Concert at African Shrine.

Most artistes just get to the stage, say hi to the crowd and start performing. But, nooooo. That’s not what Portable did yesterday at his concert.

He shocked fans after he got to stage in a white casket.

In the viral video, a group of men in white attire was seen carrying the coffin to the stage in which Portable burst open, jumped out, striking his signatory pose.

The crowd was shocked with his entrance as they didn’t expect it as some thought it was creepy.

