Singer, Portable reveals why he engages in brawls on social media

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has revealed why he engages in brawls on social media.

In an interview with Timi Agbaje, an actor who also runs a street vox pop, Portable said he engages in brawls because he doesn’t want people to continue to rip him off his hard-earned money.

When Timi Agbaje asked him why he fights online every time, Portable responded with a question; “dem don rip you before? Timi responded; “dem don rip me”. The singer went on to ask; “as dem riP you, you no talk?” Timi responded; “I no talk”. Arriving at his conclusion, Portable said; ” na him make dem dey rip you dey go ma soro (don’t talk!).

Portable who is known for his comic way of talking and turning everything that comes his way into a song started a song out of the interview question.

Portable fights Pocolee, Kogbagidi and several others

Portable gained widespread popularity after the release of his song “Zazu Zeh” in December 2021 where he featured rapper, singer and songwriter, Olamide and dancer, Iwe Pascal better known as Poco Lee.

Trouble began when Portable accused Poco Lee of stealing his money and his song. In a series of videos that went viral on social media, Portable called out Poco Lee for stealing the money award-winning singer, Wizkid sprayed on him during his performance with Olamide at Livespot X Festival.

As if this was not enough, Portable also accused Poco Lee who according to reports introduced him to Olamide of stealing his song after it was disclosed that “Zazu Zeh” was released on Poco Lee’s Spotify account.

The drama and several videos Portable released on social media made him more popular as he also fought with his then-manager, and international show promoter, Olasunkanmi Quadri Taoreed better known as Kogbagidi. While some of the fights with Kogbagidi were tagged as staged to promote the Portable, he was later sent packing for his continued comments that Pocolee stole his money.

Portable also so fought his senior colleague, Adekunle Temitope better known as Small Doctor for trying to set him up with some dangerous boys. The former alleged that Small Doctor once sent thugs to ambush him; in a bid to make himself seem like Portable’s saviour.

Taking things to the extreme, Portable rained curses on Small Doctor, for being unnecessarily proud, stingy, and ungrateful. The father of four mocked his colleague for losing his feet in the industry and for not having any hit track.

Raining heavy curses on Small Doctor, Portable slammed him for never extending his fame to other upcoming artistes and for trying to use him to make a name for himself. This isn’t the first time that the two singers have been at loggerheads.

Portable calls out TG Omori over $50,000 fee charge on video shoot

Portable had called out the video director over the exorbitant charges he billed him for his music video.

Taking to Instagram to cry out, Portable revealed that the professional video director had charged him $50,000 to direct the music video for his diss track on Apostle Suleman.

Portable questioned if Omori wasn’t the same person he shot ‘Zazoo’ music video, yet didn’t demand the ridiculous amount from it. The father of four made it know to the director that there are many video directors waiting to direct his videos without high charges.

The Zazoo crooner questioned if dead people and ritualists were the ones patronizing him as he claimed that the music industry has a cacus.

Portable promised to shoot the video without him as he pointed out how his helper wouldn’t stress to help him.

“No be you shoot Zazoo video and I said let me meet you. Many people want to shoot video for me. I am not well, you don’t know that I am mad. $50,000 because of what? Me self have madness.

Shey dead people or ritualists are the ones shooting video from you. You dey whine Jesus. Industry has cacus. Do you want me to do ritual? Is that what you use to shoot video for Asake and Olamide? Who go hep me no go stress me. One day I go reach that level. I go shoot that video without you”.

TG Omori replies Portable

Replying on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, TG Omori told those close to the singer to let him know that he shot ‘Zazoo’ for free.

He stressed on how he shot the video without collecting a dime, and yet keeping mute over it.

TG Omori mocked Portable for having a video without the knowledge of how the video was shot. Yet, he is calling him out over a discounted price.

“Somebody tell Portable Zazoo was a free video. Did it without ever mentioning a word. Bruh has a video and never knew how it came about. But hsi calling me out for a discounted price.