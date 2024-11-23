Singer Khalid comes out as gay after being outed online

Khalid came out as gay after being outed online.

“🏳️‍🌈!!! there yall go. next topic please lol,” the R&B singer, 26, posted on X Friday evening.

Someone replied, “Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!,” to which Khalid commented back, “I am! And that’s okay.”

In a subsequent post, the “Young Dumb & Broke” chart-topper explained, “I got outted [sic] and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies [sic] business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall.”

Another commenter chimed in, “the closet was glass baby. but we accept you. its not about who you love its about your artistry! 🤍,” prompting Khalid to respond, “I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business.”

A fan then shared a snippet of the Texas native dancing in his music video for his song “Satellite,” writing, “Then there was the LGBTQ anthem he gave us in 2022 but ya’ll kinda slept. Either way.. hate that Khalid was forced out but he wasn’t ‘hiding’ it. He just didn’t need to TELL nobody.”

Appreciative of the valid point, Khalid replied, “thank you!!!! I was never hiding,” before bidding his followers goodbye.

“aight love yall thank yall I’m off this ✌🏾,” he wrote.

The “Location” hitmaker’s public admission comes shortly after a fellow artist named Hugo D Almonte took to X to claim that “one of your favorite gay R&B singers suck my d–k and it was really bad.”

Almonte went on to allege, “I was dating this dumb ass singer he’s ugly as f–k but he tried to set me up and lie and say I broke into his house because I broke up with him like why would I go to your house and do all that if I broke up with you dumb ass!”

After an overwhelming response from netizens, some of which guessed he was talking about Khalid, Almonte posted, “Y’all really really want me to blow this s–t up.”

He then uploaded a selfie with the star, which he captioned, “Bitch ass 🥷🏾 lied and said that I broke into his house cause I didn’t want him.”

Reps for Khalid did not immediately respond to request for comment.