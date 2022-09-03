NEWS
Singer, Ice Prince remanded in Ikoyi prison
A magistrate court sitting in the Ajah area of Lagos State has ordered the remand of popular musician, Panshak Zamani, famous as Ice Prince, at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for alleged assault on a police officer.
Ice Prince was arraigned before the court by the Lagos State Police Command on Friday on three counts bordering on assault, obstruction and abduction of a policeman.
Ice Prince pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to him.
Magistrate Taiwo Oyaniyi granted him bail in the sum of N500,000. He was to also provide two sureties.
He was to remain in Ikoyi prison till the perfection of his bail conditions.
The PUNCH reported that the ‘Oleku’ crooner was arrested in the early hours of Friday according to the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.
He said the singer was stopped for driving without license plates but allegedly abducted the police officer in his car and assaulted the said officer.
Hundeyin in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday also alleged that the singer threatened to throw the officer in a river.
The tweet read, “At 3am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station.
“He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”
=
NEWS
Seven die as flood overruns seven Niger councils
Seven persons have died in the last four days in the flood caused by heavy rainfall in Niger State.
Seven local government areas are experiencing the negative impact of the rainfall, which has lasted for four days unstopped.
The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mallam Ahmed Ibrahim Inga disclosed these to newsmen in Minna
According to him, six people died in Magama local government area while one person died in Rafi local government.
He said several others have been rendered homeless as a result of the flood.
NiMet had predicted four days of heavy rainfall in five States with Niger included.
“The State has started experiencing the negative impact of the flooding with houses, farmlands, bridges and some linked roads washed away in some LGAs located at up and downstream of the four Dams.
“These rendered many homeless and have affected the socio-economic activities of the communities. The local government areas include Lavun, Magama, Rafi, Kontagora, Gbako, Mashegu and Wushishi,” he said.
He called on the people living in riverine areas to relocate to safer grounds that have already been identified urging residents across the state to avoid dumping refuse in drainages and limit their activities around the river banks during this period to avoid being flooded.
Inga also cautioned against people standing under trees during rainfall and staying in substandard structures as the heavy rainfall is predicted to be accompanied by violent windstorms.
NEWS
Ganduje inducts new Kano commissioners, assigns ministries
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, sworn in new commissioners on Friday.
The ceremony was held at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium in Kofar Mata.
Ganduje said their appointment was based on integrity, antecedents, and told them not to betray his confidence.
The commissioners and their ministries: Adamu Abdul Panda – Finance; Dan Azumi Gwarzo – Budget and Planning; Abdulhalim Dan Maliki – Rural and Community Development; Lamin Sani Zawiya – Local Government Affairs.
Others: Ya’u Yanshana – Education; Garba Yusuf – Water Resources; Yusuf Rurum – Agriculture; Saleh Kausani – Housing and Transport; Ali Musa Hamza – Tourism and Culture; Kabiru Muhammad – Special Duties.
The officials were confirmed by the Kano State House of Assembly on August 22.
Ganduje appointed them to replace State Executive Council members who resigned to contest in the 2023 general elections.
Ganduje inducts new Kano commissioners, assigns ministries
NEWS
Gombe varsity ASUU denies ending strike
Some residents have expressed joy following the false news that the Gombe State University had suspended its strike, thereby backing out of the nationwide industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
The six-month-old strike was declared on February 14, 2022 at a National Executive Council meeting of the union held at the University of Lagos, Akoka.
Since then, ASUU members of GSU have been on strike, following the national decision of the Academic trade union to drive home the need for government to respect its agreement.
However, in a memo signed on Friday by Abubakar Bafeto, the institution’s registrar said register would be opened immediately to collect attendance of lecturers, adding that 100 level were to have their matriculation on Saturday.
The memo partly read, “Accordingly, the university management wishes to bring this information to the attention of all academic staff that the governing council at its second emergency meeting held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, deliberated on the protracted industrial action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities as it affects Gombe State University.
“After exhaustive deliberations, the council resolved and directed that all academic staff should resume work immediately. Attendance registers have been provided at the HODs offices for those willing and ready to resume.”
Investigation conducted by our correspondent shows that since the management asked 100 level students to resume, lectures have been handled by tutors from the School of Basic and Remedial Studies, following ASUU’s unwillingness to return to the class.
A source, who provided our correspondent with information on the basis of anonymity said, “They are non-ASUU members; they are casual staff who are inadequate.
“Aside from a few professors, whom are not enough, the rest of the tutors are unqualified, and they are not enough for the population that they are handling. It is sad that many of them are not specialised, so they lack requisite knowledge.”
Also speaking, a 100 level student who identified herself as Kundulum, said lecturers were yet to resume to the classes.
She said, “We are being taught by those they refer to as tutors from their school of remedial studies. There are courses that are not taught in remedial but are offered in 100 level; that is where the problem is because that is my case. How do you survive?”
Reacting, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed that 100 level students were being taken by remedial staff, whom are on contract.
He said, “Many of them are qualified, they are holding higher degrees, and they have doctorate in view. Yes, they are not members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Gombe chapter.
“The governing council has directed that the school implements no work, no pay, and registers have been opened at the Head of Departments offices for lecturers.”
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES10 hours ago
J Balvin takes selfies with Pope Francis at the Vatican
-
CELEBRITIES9 hours ago
Kandi ends friendship with Marlo
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Ganduje inducts new Kano commissioners, assigns ministries
-
CELEBRITIES11 hours ago
Timothée Chalamet stuns crowd in backless halter at Venice Film Festival
-
CELEBRITIES11 hours ago
Salma Hayek rocks red bikini on boat for 56th birthday
-
SPORTS11 hours ago
LaLiga: Xavi reacts to Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea, says he feels bad
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Jonathan should be respected for hosting Tinubu who plotted his downfall – Ohanaeze
-
SPORTS11 hours ago
Chelsea, ManCity on UEFA’s FFP watchlist as transfer window ends
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings