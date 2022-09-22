Singer Dammy Krane continues to call out Davido over unpaid debt, asks him to lead by example

Singer Dammy Krane has call out Davido again over unpaid debt

Recently, Dammy Krane slammed his colleague, Davido for alleged debt.

The singer whose career has taken a downturn claimed that the multiple award-winning music star was yet to pay him for their then-hit song, Pere.

He shared an old tweet from Davido where he gave a shout-out to Dammy Krane for co-writing, Pere with him.

“Shout-out @dammy_krane !! Co-wrote the hook on “PERE” with me!!”.

Dammy Krane revealed that he had reached out to the singer over the years but he didn’t get a response from him. He added that he doesn’t desire to call out the singer publicly.

“My blooda @davido run the check. I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding. No response, we no gats dey get thus convo here”.

This is quite shocking as Davido is known for his generous acts and love for lifting others up.

Recall that Davido revealed via Twitter page his ultimate dream.

The singer who is known for his benelovent spirit had revealed that his greatest desire is to help his friends.

For him, he hopes to wake up and be able to credit his friends 1 million dollars.

Davido tweeted,

“One day I wanna be able to wake up and credit all my friends 1 million dollars…..e go happen”.

Dammy Krane is still coming out against the famous singer over the same allegations of unpaid debts in his new post. He demands that Davido should lead by example. He said, “Hopefully this is not how the Davido family as a whole will be ruling Osun state like Lagos, which rips the masses and opposes them.”