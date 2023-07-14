Friday, July 14, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESSinger Bella Shmurda reportedly assaulted and rapper, Odumodublvck chased by cultists in...
CELEBRITIES

Singer Bella Shmurda reportedly assaulted and rapper, Odumodublvck chased by cultists in LASU

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Odumodublvck chased by cultists in LASU

It was a bitter-sweet experience for Nigerian street singer, Bella Shmurda and rapper, Odumodublvck following their encounters in LASU.

The entertainers had shown their support at dancer, Poco Lee’s show at Lagos State University (LASU).

Unfortunately for them, they ended up being harassed by alleged cultists in the school.

According to reports making rounds, while singer Bella Shmurda was reportedly assaulted, Odumodublvck was chased by cultists.

Videos making rounds captured the moment Odumodublvck took to his heels at the University’s ground.

Another video showed Bella Shmurda being escorted out of the school by security.

 

Previous article
Isreal DMW threatens Crossdresser, James Brown over his recent video
Next article
Osun CP reads riot act to traditionalists, Muslims over Egungun festival
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network