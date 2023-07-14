It was a bitter-sweet experience for Nigerian street singer, Bella Shmurda and rapper, Odumodublvck following their encounters in LASU.

The entertainers had shown their support at dancer, Poco Lee’s show at Lagos State University (LASU).

Unfortunately for them, they ended up being harassed by alleged cultists in the school.

According to reports making rounds, while singer Bella Shmurda was reportedly assaulted, Odumodublvck was chased by cultists.

Videos making rounds captured the moment Odumodublvck took to his heels at the University’s ground.

Another video showed Bella Shmurda being escorted out of the school by security.