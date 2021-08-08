CELEBRITIES
Singer B-Red shares money on arrival at airport
Singer B-Red caused quite a lot of hysteria as he arrives at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Saturday.
B-Red shared money on arrival at the airport.
The music star was returning to Lagos when he was mobbed by fans who were asking for him to bless them.
He did not disappoint as one would expect.
According to reports, even the airport officials and security personnel struggled in order to get their own share of the money.
‘I’m living a fake life, I don’t have money’ Actor Alesh Sanni opens up
Nollywood actor Alesh Ola Sanni has opened up on being broke and living a fake life, warning those always begging him for money.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, the fast-rising actor said people should stop asking him for money, and he should be left alone to enjoy the feeling that comes with being a celebrity.
Alesh said he needs help more than those asking him for help, and there is no money in his bank account.
The actor warned that people should stop sending him bills or messages on his social media Direct Messages as he needs money.
Alesh added he has responsibilities, and because he has met with some of his fans and followers does not give them the audacity to ask him for money.
He wrote; Please stop asking me for me. Na fake life I dey live, just leave me alone and lemme enjoy the moment. I need help more than you do, chi chi no dey my account stop sending me bills abeg.
Alaye, I need money pass you…Na happy I happy, I no kill person… so stop sending dm… I need money too. Just because we’ve met before don’t give you that audacity to ask me for money anyhow … just stop pls I have responsibilities too
Faithia Balogun opens up on how her health issues stopped her from acting
Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun has opened up on how her health issues stopped her from acting.
According to Fathia in her recent post on Instagram, she was having health issues but she is not back stronger and healthier.
The veteran actress gave thanks to God for restoring her good health and she also disclosed that she is ready to resume acting.
“Alhamdulillah, thank God for life, back stronger, healthy… Back to work, let the script start rolling in”
Recall that a few weeks ago, Faithia shared a breath-taking photo of herself on Instagram and she used the opportunity to advise her fans on living a healthy life.
In her words;
“Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger, and living a fulfilling, happier & healthier life.” have a fruitful week.”
Obi Cubana visits Burna Boy in the middle of the night
Obi Cubana paid a visit to Burna Boy, a musician, in the middle of the night.
Cubana, who claims he’s been out and about and doesn’t sleep, showed up at Burna Boy’s house last night.
In the video, Burna Boy can be seen smoking while holding a glass of booze.
”Team No sleep!!🤣 Ended up at Odogwu’s crib!@burnaboygram @jowizazaa zukwaanu ike!!”, Cubana wrote while disclosing his movement.
