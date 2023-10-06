Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast in history

American Simone Biles has become the most decorated gymnast in history after winning her second gold medal at the World Gymnastics Championships.

After helping the United States to a record seventh consecutive team title earlier this week, the 26-year-old won all-around gold in Belgium on Friday.

Her total of 34 world and Olympic medals is more than any other gymnast, male or female.

Biles took gold with a score of 58.399 points.

She finished ahead of defending champion Rebeca Andrade of Brazil (56.766), while Biles’ American team-mate Shilese Jones took bronze with a score of 56.332.

It continued Biles’ impressive return to international competition, with the Antwerp event her first since taking a break from the sport two years ago to work on her mental health.

This triumph was her sixth all-around world title to take her overall tally to 27 world medals, which includes 21 golds.

She could extend that over the weekend where she will aim to make the podium in four other events in the apparatus finals.

Biles’ impressive form comes with less than 10 months to go until the Olympics in Paris.

Late drama for Great Britain

Great Britain’s 2022 world floor champion, Jessica Gadirova, dropped out of the all-around competition before it got under way, with British Gymnastics confirming she was withdrawn as a “precautionary measure”.

Alice Kinsella took Gadirova’s place and finished seventh with a score of 54.032, while team-mate Ondine Achampong was 13th.

Kinsella admitted the late call-up came as a shock, saying: “I only went [out] to do little bits and bobs like stretching, conditioning, and then I went off to get my foot rubbed, then my coach came over said, ‘Alice, you need to get your leotard on straight away.’

“I was a bit stressed, I didn’t really know what to do or say to anyone.”