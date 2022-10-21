Simona Halep issues defiant statement after testing positive for banned substance

Simona Halep intends to protest a positive drug test (Picture: Getty Images)

Former world number one Simona Halep has said she will ‘fight for the truth’ after testing positive for a banned substanec and being provisionally suspended from tennis.

The former French Open and Wimbledon champion tested positive for roxadustat at the US Open in August, then had her B sample analysed, which confirmed the finding.

Roxadustat can be used to treat anaemia, stimulating the production of red blood cells, while it is also used to treat kidney issues.

Halep says she is stunned by the positive test and has vowed to fight for the truth of the matter as she insists she is innocent.

Halep’s statement read: ‘Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance called Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity, which came as the biggest shock of my life.

‘Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with.

‘Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.

‘I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.

‘It’s not about titles or the money. It’s about honour, and the love story I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years.’

A statement from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) read: ‘While provisionally suspended, the player is ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned tennis events organised by the governing bodies of the sport.’



