Simon Ekpa: Finnish court set May 2025 for terrorism trial of Biafra PM

The self-acclaimed Prime Minister of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, will be facing terrorism-related charges in May 2025.

The date by a Finnish court was disclosed by Mikko Laaksonen, a Senior Detective Superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation.

Laaksonen said: “Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details can be disclosed. The date for bringing up possible charges by the prosecution was set by the district court to May 2025.”

He further shared that a re-evaluation may be requested by Ekpa and the Finnish authorities after two weeks.

“In a basic situation regarding the remand, the next possible hearing can be held no earlier than two weeks from the previous hearing, should the parties in question seek for the matter to be re-evaluated by the district court,” Laaksonen added.

Last week Thursday, Ekpa was arrested alongside four others on suspicion of terror-related activities, including incitement to violence and terrorism financing.

It was also revealed that Ekpa was remanded in custody by the Päijät-Häme District Court on charges of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.