SIM-NIN: Telecom consumers set to sue FG, demand policy suspension
Telecommucation subscribers under the aegis of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers ( NATCOMS) have said they are set to drag the Federal Government to court in May in a bid to temporarily suspend the government’s barring of subscribers’ outgoing calls.
On Monday, April 4, the Federal Government ordered telecom companies to bar outgoing calls on all lines that have yet to link their National Identification Number and the Subscriber Identity Module.
As a result of this, about 72.77 million active telecom subscribers were barred from making calls on their SIMs.
In response to this, NATCOMS urged the Federal Government to extend the implementation of the SIM-NIN policy by three months. The association also gave the government one month to implement the ban.
President of the association, Adeolu Ogunbanjo, disclosed that NATCOM was set to take the government to court by May if it fails to temporarily lift the ban.
According to him, the association will be joined in a suit already filed by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project against the Federal Government on the NIN-SIM policy implementation.
He said, “We have said that if the Federal Government does not lift the ban, we would go to court. But SERAP said it had filed a document in the court. So, we are giving the government until the end of the month.
“NATCOM is saying that by end of the month, we will go to court. We are going to court to ensure the government unbans the lines and extends the deadline. SERAP has made the first move already, we would be joined in the suit.
“After the expiration of our deadline for the government to reconsider its decision, we would formally go to court, along with SERAP. By the first week in May, we are joining SERAP in the court.”
Ogunbanjo pointed out that even subscribers who had linked their NIN with their SIMs prior to the directive were also blocked.
He said the directive was unfair to subscribers, adding that its implementation had affected their businesses.
He added, “The present situation of things is so bad because a lot of people that have linked their NIN and SIM are also being blocked. These consumers now have to visit telecom service centres. This is unfortunate.
“When I spoke to one of the telcos, I was told that only ongoing calls were being blocked, as subscribers can still use data, WhatsApp, and text message services; which aligns with the directive of the ministry. However, several people use their lines for business, and this is having an effect on them.
“They can’t make call to their clients, this is a very terrible situation that is affecting businesses. These are part of the reasons we will join SERAP in the suit, so that the Federal Government can unban these lines. And we would request at least a minimum of three months extension of the exercise in the court.”
Ogunbanjo also alleged that racketeering had returned to the National Identity Management Commission centres as officials now charge between N3,000 and N10,000 for NIN registrations.
He stated, “The NIMC centres are jampacked. Telecom consumers are suffering. By the time they go to the centres, they have to pay between N3,000 and N10,000, depending on when the subscriber wants to get the NIN.
“This is unfortunate. Yes, the government says it is free, but these acts are open. Let security agents wear muftis and go to the NIN centres, they would see for themselves that the NIN centre officials are extorting members of the public. The only place they are not exploiting subscribers is the telco centres, the mobile network operators.
“It is free there, but they are constrained as to how many subscribers they can attend to in a day. There is always a crowd there too. And sometimes, the network from the NIMC is slow. These are the situations subscribers are facing. This is unfortunate, and it is the reason we are requesting a deadline extension.”
Ibadan polytechnic engages Amotekun to tackle cultism, other criminal activities
The management of The Polytechnic Ibadan has engaged the service of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun.
The service of Amotekun became necessary due to the recent security breaches in the institution.
The institution has in the last few weeks witnessed security breaches occasional by armed robbery, clashes among cult groups and other criminal activities.
Amotekun was established by governors of southwest region to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the region.
Our correspondent who visited the school campus in Ibadan on Thursday saw Amotekun personnel stationed at strategic locations within the campus, including gates to the institution.
Amotekun officials were seen mounting the Sewage gate of the institution and other strategic locations on the campus when our correspondent visited the institution.
Public Relations Officer of the institution, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole confirmed the development on Thursday.
He said that the development was taken to secure the institution.
“There is nothing that is happening.
“We are all securing ourselves.
“It is a normal thing,” he said.
Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner, warns them against coming with their phones
First Lady, Aisha Buhari has invited all Presidential aspirants from various political parties for a Ramadan Iftar dinner with her.
The event holds at the State House Conference Centre at 06:30 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
In an invitation letter sighted by our correspondent, the invitees were instructed not to come along with their mobile devices, except for their invitation cards which would serve as their entry pass.
However, this directive will not apply to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and governors and ministers who are expected to be at the meeting.
The spokesperson of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi, who confirmed the meeting said there was nothing usual with the directive.
“There is nothing here. This is a standard operational protocol in the Villa when you are having a meeting with either of the three occupants of the Presidency. I
“If they are coming for an event, this is supposed to be DSS enforced when the president is having an event or the Vice President is having an event or the first lady is having an event. Because outsiders will come. That’s the security and standard protocol.
“That does not apply to the Vice President. How can you expect that to apply to the Vice President or even to ministers?”
The first lady, who returned to the country from her base in Dubai on Saturday had on Tuesday night hosted wives of service chiefs and other top government functionaries to a Ramadan breaking of the fast at the State House, Abuja.
CBN office on fire in Benue (PHOTOS)
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Makurdi cash office, covering North Central States, is on fire.
The cause of the fire is not known but fire fighters were yet to arrive the building located in old GRA in Makurdi as of press time.
The CBN building in Makurdi is located close to Government House and opposite the United Bank of Africa UBA Makurdi branch.
SEE PHOTOS OF THE FIRE INCIDENT:
