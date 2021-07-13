LIFESTYLES
Signs your lover is after lust, not love
Being in a delusion that your partner is happily in love with you, is not healthy.
Often when we love someone, we tend to think that they reciprocate our feelings, when in reality they do not.
And this behaviour becomes very evident with some clear signs.
These signs are also huge red flags that indicate your partner isn’t in a committed relationship with you for love.
And so, we have listed a few red flags that will help you identify if your partner is with you for their lust.
1, Superfast feelings
You have to admit it. Love takes time. Like all other good things, love requires two people to know each other, understand and trust each other. But if one immediately claims to have fallen in love overnight, it’s not entirely true. True intimacy develops only after a minimum period of time.
2. Never texting back
If your partner is ghosting and not texting you back when you need them, you might have to rethink your decisions. Your partner should be available for you whenever you need them, except in any case of emergencies. Adequate communication is a necessity to flow into a relationship that your partner simply doesn’t want to do. And that means they’re only after pleasure.
3. Initiatives from your side
You will notice that your partner is never the one to initiate phone calls, texts or even meet-ups because, in all honesty, they are least interested. They probably don’t want anything to do outside of the bedroom with you. So they will hardly initiate any dates or trips with you.
4. Manipulative attitude
Your partner will always seek to control you according to their benefit. And unconsciously, you will also find yourself doing whatever they want. This is because you want to see them happy but they do not want the same. They will ask you to change your schedule or time that fits them best and even be mysterious when you ask them anything.
5. Arguments and fights
They will appear ready to end fights and arguments without arriving at any solution. They will wait for you to approach them because it’s quite clear that you’re the one who will suffer by not talking. If your partner resists indulging in a healthy debate every time, they don’t love you.
LIFESTYLES
Ladies,you must adopt these post-sex hygiene habits
After engaging in an intimate moment with your partner all you’d like to do is relax, lie back enjoy those blissful post-coital moments.
But if you’re a woman, this could be bad for your health. Come again? Yup, that’s right – after a round of vigorous sexual activity, you’re actually more prone to infections.
To ensure that doesn’t happen, here are five things you should include in your after sex hygiene routine.
Don’t Forget to Pee After sex
Number one: do a number one. During penetrative sex, bacteria can be introduced into your vagina. It’s warm and moist inside there, which is the perfect environment for bacteria to multiply. If you don’t want to end up with a painful bladder infection, pee within an hour of having sex, which helps to flush out your vagina. And of course, wipe from front to back to avoid faecal contamination.
Clean Your Genitals
Washing your private parts before and after sex is very important. To stop bacteria from spreading, women should wash the outer area around their genitals with plain warm water. According to WebMD, mild soaps can be used, however, they might dry out or irritate the area if you have sensitive skin or already have an infection
Wipe Nicely
While it might be appealing to swipe yourself clean using wet wipes, the chemicals and fragrances can irritate your sensitive genital area, especially after sex. If you want to use something other than plain water to clean up, try mixing a little vinegar with warm water. Vinegar is cleansing and won’t disrupt your body’s pH levels. Dry gently afterwards.
Wear fresh set of clothes
Body fluids that stain your undergarments and clothes are a breeding ground for infection, so always make it a point to wear a fresh set of clothes. Change the sheets as well. You should feel normal soon after intercourse.
LIFESTYLES
A curved 4-5 is more likely to develop cancer
Having a curved 4-5 is a flip of a coin.
On the one side, you have the most flexible type of 4-5 that is preferred by woman during sex.
However, on the other side, health experts warn that this type of 4-5 is more likely to be diagnosed with cancer.
According to Medical News Today, research shows Peyronie’s disease which causes the penis to develop a significant curve shows that the total cancer risk in these men may be increased.
Peyronie’s disease is a disorder of the connective tissue in the 4-5. This disease causes fibrous plaques to grow in the soft tissue.
This scar tissue can cause painful erections and erectile dysfunction whilst also shortening and curving the 4-5.
According to experts, nearly 1 to 23% of men aged between 40 and 70 are affected by the disease.
The condition has been shown to run in families and recently, the genetics involved in the disease has received growing attention.
Interestingly, some of the genes that have a relationship with Peyronie’s disease also appear to be involved in certain types of human cancer.
While the plaques that develop as part of the disease are not contagious or cancerous and the exact causes are still not understood, some cases seem to be linked to an injury to the 4-5 or a series of injuries over time.
LIFESTYLES
Five body parts women love on a man
THE human body can be something to behold.
According to many nudists, the human body is a work of art, which aught to be celebrated every day.
While men are often known to check their women out, women are doing the same thing.
According to Fashion Beans magazine, there are special body parts in a man that a woman loves more than the others.
According to publication, these are the top five body parts that women love the most on a man:
1. Torso
According to a study by online health provider Dr Felix, 24% of women found the chest to be the most attractive part of a man, and 13% opted for the stomach area, meaning that combined the torso had more pulling power than any other appendage.
2. Eyes
The limbal ring or that bit where the iris meets the white of your eye can be a different colour to your eye, and a 2011 study by Darren Peshek at the University of California found that men with a dark limbal ring were perceived as more attractive.
3. Arms
Arms gained 19% of the vote on the Dr Felix study, putting them right up there on the list of lusts if you ask the other way round.
4. Mouth
An in-depth study by Professor Jessica Tracy at the University of British Columbia claims to have cracked the allure of the bad boy, as the findings seemed to show that women were least attracted to smiling, happy-looking men, and more inclined to opt for the brooding type. The study showed that women associated a man with a sultry expression with status, competence and the ability to provide.
5. Back and shoulders
A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers made a discovery that should influence your gym routine. The study asked women to select their preferred body type from a selection of 3-D figures. The scientists also found a surprise runaway hit, a strong shoulder-to-hip ratio. In other words, having a broad, V-shaped back will make you more attractive.
Latest News
- Flood washes away corpses in Nigerian cemetery, houses destroyed
- Senate considers amending JAMB Act to limit age of writing UTME
- Ladies,you must adopt these post-sex hygiene habits
- Signs your lover is after lust, not love
- Marcus Rashford opens up on England penalty miss and “difficult season” in emotional statement
Trending
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu mourns Sound Sultan
-
NEWS20 hours ago
FG moves to control media, allocates N4.8bn to monitor WhatsApp, phone calls
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
More hardship for Nigerians as BUA joins Dangote to increase cement price
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Emir of Kajuru, one Baptist School student regain freedom
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Chidinma makes U-turn, says I didn’t kill Super TV CEO
-
LIFESTYLES6 hours ago
Ladies,you must adopt these post-sex hygiene habits
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Again, National Assembly flooded as complex roofs continue to leak
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Senate considers amending JAMB Act to limit age of writing UTME