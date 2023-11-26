Sunday, November 26, 2023
Sierra Leone govt declares nationwide curfew over military breach

Online Editor
The government of Sierra Leone has confirmed that some “unidentified individuals” attempted to break into the country’s armoury.

This was contained in a release signed by Chernor Bah, the Minister of Information and Civic Culture on Sunday.

The release stated that the said individuals had been identified and arrested.

“PUBLIC NOTICE: Security Update and Nationwide Curfew Announcement; In the early hours of Sunday November 26th 2023, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armory at Wilberforce barracks. They have all been rebuffed.

“To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country. We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors,” part of the statement read.

Recall that there have been military coups in several West African countries in the recent years.

Mali, Burkina Faso, Gabon and Niger Republic have all witnessed coup and are under military junta.

 

