Side effects of being a virgin for too long
Is it wise to remain a virgin for too long? Here’s what data says
Many choose to be virgins until marriage or until some goal is achieved but little do they know there may be some side effects to this decision. So here are some reasons why celibacy should be revisited, as the consequences are not very pleasant.
- You become slower
According to a study by the University of Maryland, when you have less sex or no sex at all, you become slower with your thoughts. Your neuron functioning is affected. Your ideas are not so bright.
2. Pent up frustration
Very rarely do we have cases of someone being A-sexual, as everyone has urges. You may control yourself but your lower abdomen will definitely hurt. When people have an orgasm, they let go a lot of frustration and sex releases that!
3. Confidence
When you have sex, the right way, your confidence increases but when you do not, you also lose the ability to do it ever again as your organ basically loses its mojo. You will never experience the liberation, the confidence people feel after a good session of sex.
4. Bladder weakening
Sex is supposed to be good for your muscles which help in holding your pee. If you do not do it, your pelvic floor muscles have a huge possibility of weakening and you may even face untimely dripping.
Spice up your relationship and sex life with these 5 foods
Whether you are trying to entice a new love or rekindle a spark, there are some common ingredients lurking in your kitchen that could help get you both in the mood. And no. Not food to increase your libido but food as your foreplay weapons.
1. Melted chocolate
The possibilities are endless with chocolate. You can decide to use chocolate syrup or melted chocolate ice cream. Chocolate is an aphrodisiac and also has a strong sensual presence and association with sex and seduction. Chocolate oral sex on a man will taste different and will help you get real down and dirty.
2. Whipped cream
You can use it on your partner’s body as you lick it off them. The cream can be coupled with strawberries and chocolate to make it more fun!
3. Chocolate-covered strawberries
Apart from it adding to your foreplay, this combination is an actual aphrodisiac as well. It screams romance and seduction. You can use it as foreplay by putting on a show for your partner as you eat, lick or suck on it or eat them off your boo.
4. Wine/Champagne
You can decide to set the mood by drinking the wine or pouring it into crevices on your partner’s body and drinking it off them. To add a little spice, tie up your partner and drink the wine off their highly sensitive body.
We know ice isn’t technically food but there was no way we were going to end the article without including it. Place some in your mouth and go down on your partner and watch them squirm with anticipation. Playing with temperature is a great way to enhance your foreplay. The cold bursts that ice gives you will take your oral sex truly to the next level.
Senate okays Buhari’s $16b, €1b, $125m loan request without terms
The Senate has approved the sum of $16 billion, €1 billion and a grant of $125 million as foreign loans for President Muhammadu Buhari to fund his administration’s legacy projects.
The red chamber specifically approved the issuance of €500 million from the Bank of Industries and €750 million Eurobond in the International Capital Market. It asked the President to forward the terms and conditions of the loans from the funding agencies to the National Assembly.
The implication of Nigeria’s ever increasing debt service, however, is that the government is expending nearly all its revenue in servicing recurrent expenditure and debts, consequently causing the Federal Government to have recourse to foreign loans, and thereby further increasing the nation’s external debt profile.
The Federal Government had in July 2021, disclosed that it spent N1.8 trillion on debt servicing in the first five months of the year, representing about 98 per cent of the total revenue generated in the same period.
A total of N4.86 trillion was spent by the Federal Government between January and May 2021. While recurrent expenditure in the review period stood at N3.67 trillion, debt service was N1.8 trillion.
The Senate, yesterday gave approval following the consideration of the report of its Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, chaired by Senator Clifford Ordia.
While presenting the report, Ordia said the projects, which funds are requested for in the 2018-2020 borrowing plan, are ongoing.
“The projects will stimulate a rebirth of commercial and engineering activities and the consequent tax revenues payable to government as a result of these productive activities will increase.
“It will be recalled that the Senate at plenary in July 2021 approved financing for projects as recommended by the Committee. Subsequently, on September 15, 2021, the Senate President read another communication from the President containing an addendum to the 2018-2020 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan in the sum of $4,054,476,863, €710,000,000 and Grant Component of $125,000,000 for various projects and same was also referred to the committee for further legislative action.
“The committee found that out of a sum of over $22.8 billion approved by the National Assembly under the 2016-2018 external borrowing rolling plan, only $2.8 billion, that is 10 per cent, has been disbursed to Nigeria,” Ordia said.
However, some Senators raised eyebrow over the absence of terms and conditions attached to the loan request. The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, expressed concern over the issue, saying he is in the dark over the terms and conditions attached to the loans.
He said: “We went through the terms but there were some allegations that they were written in Chinese language and at that time it became clear even from the responses given by those who were in charge in the Budget Office; but they threw it back at us that we gave approval.”
Why diet cold drinks are bad for you
The health risks of sugary drinks, from juice to cold drinks, are well known.
They can lead to overweight and diabetes, stroke and other problems in the brain, including poorer memory and smaller brain volume.
But cold drinks aren’t the answer.
Increased risk of disease
A number of studies have found an association between artificially sweetened beverages and an increased risk of stroke, heart disease, heart attack and other heart-related deaths in women.
The most recent was published earlier this year in the journal Stroke, with researchers suggesting that, even without identifying a specific cause and effect, people should seriously consider the potentially harmful effects of artificially sweetened drinks.
And there’s more.
Brain-altering substance
Researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine followed 4 000 people of both sexes over 10 years.
Using MRI tests, they linked just one artificially sweetened cold drink a day to brain changes that can lead to dementia, as well as the type of stroke caused by a blockage in a blood vessel.
These risks were triple those of people who don’t drink cold drinks. It didn’t seem to matter which common artificial sweetener – saccharin, aspartame or sucralose – was consumed.
While some people see diet cold drinks as a way of weaning off regular cold drinks, it may be healthier in the long run to skip this type of transition.
Healthier alternative
If you like cold drink’s carbonation more than the better option of water, flavor plain seltzer (carbonated water) with a squeeze of your favorite citrus fruit, a few crushed berries or both.
For variety, try freshly grated ginger, chopped mint or a teaspoon of vanilla. Also consider replacing soda with a glass of milk – you’ll get important protein and a shot of calcium in the bargain.
