Sia divorcing husband Dan Bernard, reveals they had a baby

Sia has filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Dan Bernard.

The petition, obtained Wednesday by Page Six, also revealed the estranged couple welcomed a baby named Somersault Wonder.

The Australian pop star — who legally wed Bernard in December 2022 — cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed the date of separation as March 18, 2025.

They were last seen out together on Feb. 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, Somersault was born on March 27, 2024, meaning the child will celebrate their 1st birthday next week.

Sia is seeking full legal and physical custody of Somersault but wants Bernard to have visitation rights.

The singer-songwriter is also asking the court to terminate Bernard’s ability to receive spousal support.

It’s unclear whether the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place, and her reps did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Sia and Bernard threw a lavish wedding celebration in May 2023 at Villa Olivetta, the home of fashion designers Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana, in Portofino, Italy.

(Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker famously celebrated their own lavish wedding at same villa the previous May.)

One of Sia’s first public outings with Bernard was in December 2021; the duo attended the Los Angeles premiere of “West Side Story” in sunglasses and masks to cover their faces.

The “Chandelier” hitmaker was spotted with her then-mystery man on a few different occasions over the next two years, including at an October 2022 LA Football Club event.

Sia was previously married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2016.

“Now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship,” she told GQ in January 2020, at which point she was only interested in “some no-strings sex.”

The “Cheap Thrills” chart-topper elaborated that May that she’d adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019 because they were “aging out of the foster care system.”

She revealed two months later that she was a grandma because her youngest had “just had two babies.”

That August, however, Sia swore off discussing her kids publicly because her “job is to protect them and not blab about what’s going on in their lives.”