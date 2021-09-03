LIFESTYLES
Should women steam their-punani
The world is in the middle of a global pandemic. While people are encouraged to wear masks, sanitise and social distance, many of us have also resorted to medical ways to keep healthy like steaming our faces or having steam baths.
While many African experts have given this thumbs-up, there’s another steaming trend in the midst.
Punani steaming is vastly becoming a global trend, as more and more women want to keep their house clean.
According to experts, punani steaming is an age-old natural remedy said to cleanse the vagina and uterus, regulate menstruation, and ease period cramps and bloating.
This process directs herb-infused steam into your punani.
Experts suggest that visiting a spa or going to a medical facility that specialises in punani steaming is the safer option.
Punani steaming is used as a natural remedy for cleaning the punani, uterus, and the entire reproductive tract.
Experts add that punani steaming also helps to deal with stress, depression, infertility and hormone imbalances.
Research is still ongoing as to whether punani steaming works.
LIFESTYLES
Sex positions that wont do it for her!
Some sex positions can really feel like you’re drawing blood off a stone.
Similar to watching the grass grow, some positions are either boring or leave much to be desired.
While new research has found that more women are having sex regularly, it seems most of them are not being satisfied between the sheets.
According to Psychology Today, TV show Today conducted a poll to see how women felt about their physical, financial, mental and sexual health.
About 46% reported not being sexually satisfied, and experts agree that part of the reason is the type of sex they engage in.
While admittedly some sex positions allow for a woman to have multiple orgasms, others just don’t satisfy them.
According to Men’s Health magazine, a survey of over 1 200 Women’s Health readers shared their least favourite positions.
These below were the worst sex positions to be performed by women:
1. Doggy Style
According to sex expert and author Sara Gottfried, this is probably the most painful sex position. The issue may be the ramming of the cervix, which is why deep penetration is often more harmful than hot.
2. Woman On Top
According to the survey, a majority of women feel more self-conscious when they’re on top. Therefore, sexologists agree this position requires someone with great self-esteem.
3. Reverse Cowgirl
According to sex expert and author Jennifer Landa, reverse cowgirl may seem sexy and adventurous. But when you actually try to enter her, things might not fit the way you think they should. This position often relies on how curved the 4-5 is.
4. Missionary
Many sex experts agree that this is heavily reliant on how big the 4-5 is because it’s one of those positions that greatly exposes the punani. According to Landa, missionary heavily relies on the 4-5 for stimulation. And if the stimulation is not strong enough, things can go south very quickly.
LIFESTYLES
Orgasms can help with period pains
They say there’s beauty in pain and if you want to verify this, ask someone who’s done more than one tattoo.
Despite the pain that comes with having a tattoo, many people seem to go back for more despite the pain.
As weird as it may sound having an orgasm can help with period pains.
According to gynaecologist Dr Aruna Kalra, when one is having an orgasm, the body releases chemicals like oxytocin and dopamine that act as painkillers. When you orgasm, the blood rushes to the uterus and helps relieve the cramps. It also helps to get rid of stress and even releases endorphins in the body, thereby enhancing relaxation and helps you sleep better.
Having an orgasm can help you deal with period cramps in a better way. Having sex or even masturbating during periods has its own perks.
The rush of three hormones that are secreted by your body when you orgasm are serotonin, oxytocin, and dopamine.
Endorphins are produced by the pituitary gland and nervous system, and help relieve period cramps.
They interact with the opiate receptors in our brain that increases our pain threshold and reduces our perception of pain. Endorphins are our body’s natural painkillers.
Serotonin and dopamine are mood-enhancing hormones, which are released while having an orgasm.
LIFESTYLES
Why ginger is good for sex!
If you’re familiar with the tale of The Gingerbread Man, then you would understand better this analogy.
The tale is about the gingerbread man who ran out of an oven and could not be caught by his owners.
While everyone tried to catch and devour him, it was a sly fox that gobbled him up.
The moral of the story here was that everyone wanted a piece of that gingerbread, and one might ask why?
Bringing the tale to today’s context, according to science, there are sexual benefits that come with eating ginger.
PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Scientists link ginger to testosterone. They demonstrated that ginger supplementation, particularly in oxidative stress conditions, enhances testosterone production in males.
The mechanisms by which this occurs is mainly by enhancing luteinising hormone production, increasing the level of cholesterol in the testes, reducing oxidative stress and lipid peroxidation in the testes, enhancing the activity of the antioxidant enzymes, normalising blood glucose, increasing blood flow in the testes, increasing testicular weight and recycling testosterone receptors.
According to a 2017 study published in Translational Andrology and Urology journal, ginger is used in the East as a circulatory stimulant to help older men improve their sex drive and manage erectile dysfunction.
So if you want to run the sexual race with your partner, just add ginger to your diet and become the gingerbread man.
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Popular South African prophet killed in church with bible in his hands
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari sacks Ministers Of Agriculture and Power
-
LIFESTYLES23 hours ago
Orgasms can help with period pains
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Inside Bobrisky’s star-studded 30th birthday party
-
NEWS2 days ago
Mbaka mocks FG, says holding Nnamdi Kanu did not stop the attack on NDA
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Amosun visits Tinubu in London
-
NEWS24 hours ago
APC expels Adamu, party chairman who wished Osinbajo replaced Buhari
-
LIFESTYLES24 hours ago
Why ginger is good for sex!