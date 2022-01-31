NEWS
Shoprite closes Maryland store, reopens Lekki outlet looted during #EndSARS
Retail Supermarket Nigeria Limited, owners of Shoprite in Nigeria, have announced plans to reopen the Circle Mall Store located in Jakande, Lekki Lagos.
The Jakande store was closed down following the vandalisation that erupted after the EndSARS protests in late 2020.
The company also announced the closure of its outlet in Maryland, Lagos.
According to the Chairman, RSNL, Tayo Amusan, the reopening of the Jakande, Lekki store serves as an opportunity to show customers that the dogged Nigerian spirit runs deep, even as the team works to optimise its operations for continued productivity.
“We’re excited to be reopening after a long hiatus. We have had tremendous support and we are looking forward to once again opening our doors to our customers in the Jakande, Lekki area and its environs”, Amusan said in a statement by the company.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to support the growth of the Nigerian economy even as we explore opportunities to expand our network of outlets thereby providing employment opportunities for Nigerians. We are also exploring opportunities to partner with more local farmers and small business owners to optimise agribusiness across Nigeria to considerably increase agricultural yield in the country”, Amusan added.
The retail company also announced plans to open new stores in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Benin and Jos as part of its expansion plans, increasing the company’s presence to almost 30 stores in the country.
Meanwhile, on why the company closed the Shoprite Maryland, the statement said, “We have made the difficult, but necessary, decision to discontinue business operations from Maryland, for now. We thank the surrounding community for years of patronage and loyalty. Our commitment to Lagos state is unwavering and we look forward to providing area shoppers with enhanced shopping experiences in the future.”
It added, “RSNL is looking to achieve faster growth, have greater impact, and allocate resources, including its workforce (comprising 2,000 workers, 99 percent of whom are Nigerian citizens) to more profitable investments.
‘Since acquiring the business in June 2021, we have achieved very impressive, above inflation, growth in sales and are looking to build on that success while continuing our investment in different parts of Nigeria, with the support of our stakeholders.”
With the new store openings, Shoprite said it would be building on its existing store locations across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
Ukraine university keeps mum over death of Nigerian student In facility three weeks ago
Rofeeha Agboluaje, an elder sibling to Fadlullah Agboluaje, a Nigerian student who died mysteriously a day after arriving at the Lviv Polytechnic National University in Lviv, Ukraine, has claimed the school authorities are yet to make a comment regarding her brother’s death.
According to her, the university’s management had not communicated with the family since Fadlullah’s death even though it is over 20 days now.
“They have not replied to our mail since then. Even the two people helping us with the case have got no response till now,” she told FIJ.
However, the lady said she is hopeful that the family would know the truth regarding her brother’s death because of Abike Dabiri, Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission’s intervention.
The family had alleged that Lviv Polytechnic National University concealed the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of Fadlullah.
In a petition titled “Tell Us the Truth About the Death of My 19-year-old Son in Ukraine. A Helpless Mother’s Cry” on Change.org, Agboluaje’s sister said her brother was in good health when he left Nigeria for the school on January 8 and arrived on January 9, 2022.
SaharaReporters had last week reported that Rofeeha who took to her Instagram handle said her brother, Fadlullah had arrived in Ukraine on January 9, 2022, and was picked up from the airport by a representative of the university. See Also
Family Kicks As Nigerian Student Dies Day After Arriving In Ukraine
12 Comments 4 Days Ago
She said the young man was not particularly excited with the condition of the accommodation provided by the institution and had lodged a complaint.
However, rather than get an update on the accommodation plan, the family got the news that their son was found dead on the floor of his room.
The aggrieved sister said her brother left Nigeria healthy, did all the required tests and took the necessary vaccination as she queried what could be the cause of his death.
Roheefa further called on the school to provide answers to questions particularly with regards to the autopsy the school claimed it conducted.
She had written, “How did my healthy brother die in Ukraine overnight? That’s my brother, Fadlullah Agboluaje, in this picture with my mum at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Nigeria. He took off from Nigeria on Saturday 8th January, 2022 and landed at Ukraine on Sunday 9th January 2022.
“He got picked up from the airport by Lviv polytechnic national university’s representative to the school accommodation facility this same day, 9th January, 2022.
“On getting to his designated room, he wasn’t happy with the way it looked and also complained that that heater wasn’t effective (swipe to see pictures) and my mum told him to request a change of room.
“So he went to the front desk of the accommodation facility to report to the personnel on duty but unfortunately the person didn’t understand English so he ended up reaching out to the liaison officer, the undersigned agent on the letter the school sent before he left to Ukraine. This man asked my brother to see him in the morning the following day.
“My mum chatted with my brother up until 11pm Nigeria time on Sunday.
“Then on Monday, we didn’t hear from my brother, all his calls were going through, messages were dropping but no responses at all.
“My mum began to panic and began to reach out to different people for help as at afternoon time after we got no response from him all morning.
“Then it struck her that she could copy the number of the liaison officer on the letter, so she began to reach out to him also.
“Later that afternoon, he began to dodge our calls, keeping us in the dark. He ended up picking his calls later that evening and then gave a student in that accommodation facility the phone to break the news that my brother was found dead on the floor of his room.
“It was a big shock. My brother left Nigeria very healthy. He ran COVID-19 test as at 7th of January, and tested negative. He got the full COVID-19 vaccination, took his yellow fever vaccine, ran a complete health check at our family hospital and everything came out fine.
“After the news was broken, we began to ask this liaison officer to send us his picture if truly he’s dead. He didn’t do so until early evening on Tuesday 11th, 2022.
”I couldn’t look at the picture until Wednesday 12th 2022 because I just couldn’t look at my younger brother dead.
“As an older one, you always want to fend for your younger siblings. It hurt too much to look at the picture but my mind needed to have a grasp of evidence.
“I looked at the picture on my uncle’s phone and my brother looked asleep in the blue shirt he wore from Nigeria as seen in the picture, fully buttoned up and in a blue thick furred coat. They haven’t sent us another picture of my brother in his dead state.
“They said they’ve run an autopsy, where’s the official report? Why is the school not reaching out to us like they’re truly concerned? Or like they’re taking responsibility. He was already in the school territory.”
Boko Haram releases four abducted Chibok girls
Four girls abducted in Kautikari village of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State in northeast Nigeria, have regained freedom at the weekend, residents of Chibok town revealed on Sunday.
The girls were among the 24 persons abducted during an attack on January 14, 2022 in the villages and surrounding villages of Chibok where the insurgents also looted food items and other needfuls of the villagers.
Chibok is about 150km from Maiduguri the Borno State capital and has continued to suffer series of attacks from both Boko Haram and ISWAP elements, prompting the people to cry out recently, blaming the government for abandoning them.
It could be recalled that during the incident, which led to the abduction, nine residents of Kautikari village were abducted, before two older women and some children were later released by the insurgents.
Also, the four young ladies were taken to Dille by the insurgents. Dille is a village in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, which shares border with Sambisa forest. It was also said that the village is a hub for the insurgents in the area.
Kautikari is located East and about 15km drive from Chibok town, predominantly occupied by Christian faithful. The people said the attack on Kautikari village is more than 20 times since the abduction of the 276 Chibok girls in 2014 that brought the area into limelight.
Reps, Foreign Ministry fight over spending power of missions
The row between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the House of Representatives over the power the latter granted heads of Nigerian Missions abroad to expend their capital allocations without further approval from the ministry is yet to settle.
And if President Muhammadu Buhari does not wade into the matter and bring it under control, it may degenerate into a situation where the grass bears the consequence of a fight between two elephants.
As things stand, the House of Representatives believes it is exercising its constitutional checks and balance function on the executive. But the Ministry sees the actions of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, through its chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Yakub Buba, as an intrusion into the duties of the Ministry.
In fact, the motion moved on the floor of the House last Friday by Kasimu Bello Maigari representing Jalingo, Yorro and Zing Federal Constituency, was a pointer to the fact that the lower chamber was poised for a battle with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, over what the lawmakers perceived as strategic move to end the lingering plights of Nigerian Missions abroad.
In recent years, there have been news of Nigerian representatives abroad being neglected by the Nigerian government represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While some were owed salary arrears in countries they were neither citizens nor expected to engage in other activities to earn a living, others complained of infrastructure decay and sometimes, lack of work tools.
Worried by the unpleasant news from abroad, the House felt that giving express power to Missions to spend their budget without recourse to the ministry could bring lasting solutions. Hence, the alleged insertion of Clause 11 into the 2022 Appropriation Act, which tends to eliminate any unforeseen bureaucracy on the part of the supervising ministry. Unfortunately, the move was resisted by the ministry for fear of financial recklessness.
From indications, Nigerian representatives abroad may now be at their wits end as to whose instruction to obey, as both parties now issue out orders.
However, the lawmakers have called on the federal government to mandatorily compel the Ministry to implement the provision of that Clause 11. The controversial clause titled, “Power of Nigerian Embassies and Missions” provides that “Notwithstanding the provisions of any other law in force, Nigerian Embassies and Missions are authorised to expend funds allocated to them under the capital components without having to seek approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”
As if that was not enough interference in the duties of the Ministry, Buba has backed the Clause with a letter dated January 19, wherein he instructed the Heads of Missions on behalf of “the House of Representatives and indeed, the National Assembly,” to halt the process of seeking approval of the Ministry before expending their capital allocations.
The letter reads: “The House of Representatives and indeed, the National Assembly, has noted with great concern, the continuous practice where extra approval of the Ministry headquarters is required by our nation’s Missions abroad before funds under Capital Allocation in each year’s Appropriation Act are expended.”
Titled, “2022 Appropriation Act and the need for missions to expend capital allocation without the Ministry’s approval, the lawmaker noted that the practice of seeking approval of the Ministry, “which in the light of its negative effects on the development of the foreign missions, has left most of our mission’s infrastructure in total state of dilapidation, has portrayed a poor image of our nation across the world.
“Official vehicles of Diplomats and representatives of Mr. President are mostly grounded or obsolete even when funds are, for up to three years in some cases, lying idle in the banks while attracting unnecessary charges.
“The 2022 Appropriation Act has therefore made provisions for Missions to spend their capital Allocation without having to seek approval from Headquarters henceforth.
“However, Heads of Missions should be aware that the Auditor General of the Federation and both committees on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly will periodically check the books of the Missions and also, deploy the wrath of the law where any Mission is found wanting.”
Aware of the implications of such powers, especially with several allegations of abuse of power and financial embezzlement by some heads of missions, the Ministry moved swiftly to stay action on the Clause through a counter letter, dated January 20 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda.
Aduda, in the letter, directed the Missions to stay action on the implementation of the Clause 11 of the Act pending clarification from the presidency and the Senate given the need for a unified action on the memo under reference.
Perhaps, further enquiries by the Minister, which may have absolved the Senate and the Presidency of any involvement in the Clause 11, necessitated the memo addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari by Minister Onyeama.
Titled, “The Power of Nigerian Embassies and Missions”, the Minister called for an outright repeal of the clause by the National Assembly in the amendment to the 2022 Appropriation Act.
Onyeama, in his letter, indicted the House of Representatives when he accused them of inserting the said Clause 11 into the 2022 Appropriation Act without any recourse to his Ministry.
He further warned that the decision of the House to “without concurrence from the Senate, insert in the Appropriation Act 2022, the clause, which empowers Missions to expend capital project funds without recourse to the Ministry particularly, when it has gone ahead to write Missions, will undoubtedly impact negatively on the established practices of effective administration and management of the Nigerian Missions abroad, and the overall operational structure of the Nigerian Foreign Service.”
Citing instances of mismanagement by some heads of Missions in the past as well as myriad of cases pending before the country’s anti-graft agencies, he expressed fear that the removal of the administrative control instrument will certainly attract more negative outcomes than what the enactment may have sought to achieve.
“This is especially regarding due diligence as enshrined in the “Policy of Due Process,” which determines the appropriate value for government money on Capital Projects abroad.”
The Minister did not only use the opportunity to refute allegations of deteriorating states of government properties in Nigerian missions abroad, he also attributed his perceived poor performance to lean budget.
The Minister catalogued how the Ministry, under his leadership, has suffered under-funding for several years.
“This was evidenced in the progressive decline of the Ministry’s capital budget, informed by the envelope system,” he stated.
According to him, the budget nosedived from N20.198 billion in 2018 to N7.616 billion in 2019; N6.638 billion in 2020, N7.994 billion in 2021 and N6.909 billion in the current financial year.
“This is spread across the Ministry’s Headquarters, 110 Missions, five parastatals and the Foreign Service Academy. This had warranted the Ministry’s repeated appeals for interventions and reach out to all relevant offices, including the National Assembly for additional budgetary allocations.
“In this regard, the state of the Missions as alleged by the House Chairman is not because of failure of leadership on the part of the Ministry with regards to its control mechanisms, but due to consistent inadequate funding.”
Still justifying the need for approval before capital allocations are spent by the Missions, the Minister stated that it was basically to safeguard against mismanagement, ensure that due processes are followed and that project(s) are executed in line with relevant Financial Regulations and Extant Circulars.
“The importance of this is to avert any unforeseen disasters emanating from poor implementation of construction, renovation and remodeling of government structures wherein failures could attract tough sanctions by host countries. Thus, the Ambassadors are guided by the Ministry in consultations on issues of national interest, including procurement.”
Adding: “You may recall, Your Excellency, that in your budget speech 2022, you expressed reservations about many of the changes the National Assembly made to the 2022 Executive Budget proposal, some of which were the changes to the original Executive proposal in form of new insertions, outright removals, reductions and or increases in the amount allocated to projects.
“You signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law to enable its implementation to commence on 1st January 2022, then revert to the National Assembly with a request for amendment.”
The Minister consequently called on Mr. President to take judicial note of the controversial Clause 11 of the Appropriation Act, and the fact that the attached memo, which was sent directly from Honourable Buba to the heads of Nigeria Missions abroad, seeking to enforce the above provision without recourse to the ministry, amounted to “intrusion of an arm of the legislature into what is purely executive function.”
The minister also emphasised that the insertion “which is inconsistent with extant financial regulations and the Public Procurement Act had no concurrence from the Senate.”
If the minister was right in exonerating the Senate from such action, the implication is that Buba may not have stated the obvious when he stated in his letter to the heads of Missions that he acted on behalf of both chambers of the National Assembly.
But while the Minister is appealing to Mr. President for the repeal of the clause in the expected amendment, the House is, on the other hand, exerting its powers on the Ministry by compelling them to expressly comply with the provision of the clause and report such compliance to them within a week.
The Ministry has also been directed to withdraw its earlier letter countering the directives given to the Missions by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
The sponsor of the motion had noted that for a very long time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters has been immersed in various practices, actions and inactions that have negatively affected quality service-delivery in the Ministry and its foreign missions where the nation’s image has been questioned by negative media reports that revealed the inability of heads of missions to meet up with their financial obligations.
Other reasons given for their actions include the fact that “Nigerian foreign missions and service officers have been at the receiving end of the negative effects of the actions and inactions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, which have sometimes resulted in hiring taxis for diplomats on official duties and in the forceful ejection of Ambassadors, High Commissioners and other foreign service officers from rented apartments with their personal effects and other property thrown into the streets of capital cities of the world even when they have budgeted capital funds lying unutilised in various bank accounts.
“That the rot and official bottlenecks, which have continued to perpetuate all the negative things that go on in our foreign service and missions across the globe may, despite the magnanimity of Mr. President and the efforts of the National Assembly to make things better, would continue if this House fails to do the needful.
“That a section of the 2022 Appropriations Act, which was carefully crafted by the Legislature and assented to by Mr. President to address the rot, lethargy and official inertia that have been identified as bane to the development of our foreign service and missions is now being challenged by some officials of government and unpatriotic individuals at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters.”
The House also expressed worries that “if the effrontery and impunity of those officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that are so flagrantly challenging a law signed by Mr. President, using diverse means, including writing of letters to counter provisions of an existing piece of law, are allowed to go unaddressed, we may wake up one morning, God forbid, to hear that the National Assembly has been sacked by the mere letter of one senior government official in one Ministry of government.”
But a source from the Ministry has described the drama as enacted by the lawmakers as “unfortunate and an aberration.”
Nigerian Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP)
“Where in the world, except Nigeria, can a lawmaker write expressly to the heads of Missions, directing them on actions without any recourse to the supervising Ministry?” he asked.
Adding: “This is a clear breach of separation of powers. The lawmaker is dabbling into executive functions and has no right to instruct or deal directly with Missions without coming through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“In fact, it was also reported that the House Committee Chairman even sent his email address to Heads of Missions for direct communications with them in future.”
The power tussle between the legislators and the leadership of the Ministry came to the fore when Buba applauded the House for including the Clause 11, on the grounds that it will allow for greater development in Foreign Missions by ensuring that bureaucratic bottlenecks that impeded development at the Missions were removed.
According to him, capital expenditure appropriated directly for Foreign Missions are meant for the procurement of official vehicles, renovation of Embassy buildings, repairs on dilapidated or decayed infrastructure as well as execution of other projects captured under the capital component in the fiscal documents of each year.
He therefore decried a situation where such projects are unexecuted for the failure of the Ministry Headquarters to grant approval.
The House, while speaking on the motion, accused the Ministry of suffocating Nigerian embassies through existing instructions not to spend their budget until approval and consent are sought and obtained from the headquarters.
The House took exception to the counter directives by the Ministry, stressing that such was a violation of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, which states that no money shall be spent except in a manner prescribed by the National Assembly.
The House insisted that rather than flout the law, the Ministry should lobby for an amendment. Yet, there is need for embassies to begin implementation of the Clause 11.
The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, also condemned the counter directive by the Permanent Secretary, describing it as a violation of the laws of the land while directing Chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs to invite the Minister and the Permanent Secretary to a meeting in his office over the issue tomorrow.
He said: “I don’t want to believe that this is happening – that any Ministry would have the effrontery to write and say, ‘Don’t obey the law.’ I refuse to believe that it is happening. If you disagree with the law, there are ways and processes.
“The question is, ‘what was the reason for this law in the first place? Why was section 11 included in the law? I have gone round several Embassies and this House has a Chairman of Foreign Affairs. Go round a few Embassies and you will be aghast with the stories you hear.
“What does the Constitution say about laws passed by the National Assembly? I thought the constitution said that no money should be spent except in a manner prescribed by the National Assembly.
“This is the manner the National Assembly has prescribed. I have seen personally situations in our Embassies and it is a shame, and the National Assembly is trying to make things better.”
House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, is of the opinion that the Ministry was violating Appropriation Act by disallowing Embassies from implementing the capital budget until they are given approval by the Headquarters.
“I want to say that there should be an investigative hearing and the letter written by the Permanent Secretary should be brought before that hearing to ascertain that a Permanent Secretary would have the audacity to circumvent the law.
“It is a very grievous offence and he would need to explain because I know that when circumventing the law, there is a penalty for that. It is not just enough for us to say, ‘Direct the Embassies’, we should go further to ensure that the man that has committed that crime is brought to book.”
The steps taken by the House to forestall further embarrassment in Nigerian missions abroad could be a wake-up call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to reclaim the past glory of the Ministry.
