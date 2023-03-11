Saturday, March 11, 2023
Shooting Stars boss Ogunbote provides injury update on Kester

Kelly Kester injury update

Shooting Stars head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote hopes reliable midfielder, Kelly Kester will be fit before the end of the season.

Kester sustained a knee injury in Shooting Stars’ 2-2 home draw against Bendel Insurance last month.

The defensive midfielder has not made an appearance for the Oluyole Warriors since he was replaced in the game.

The player is currently undergoing rehabilitation from the injury.

“Kelly Kester will definitely play for us before the end of the season but I cant say when he will be back on the pitch,” Ogunbote said.

“He is currently having his rehabilitation programme and everything is going on according to plan.

“I’m sure we will see him in action again before the end of the season.”

