Shock in Ondo as LG Chairman, Vice die 72 hours apart

Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State is currently reeling from a state of shock and tension as its Chairman and the Vice Chairman tragically passed away within days apart.

The untimely demise of the two principal officials of the council has plunged the local government into mourning, heightening sorrow among its residents.

The first to pass on was Bankole Ogbesetore, the Chairman of the local council.

Ogbesetore was said to have succumbed to his illness after battling an undisclosed ailment since last year.

In the wake of the tragedy, the acting governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, paid a condolence visit to the residence of the late Chairman last week.

However, a few days after the visit of Aiyedatiwa, the council was once again plunged into mourning when, just three days after the demise of Ogbesetore, the Vice Chairman, Anthony Adebusola, also passed away on July 16, 2023.

With the two tragic incidents, the local government has been grappling with an overwhelming mix of grief and sadness.

Prior to his demise, Adebusola was also said to be battling an undisclosed illness.

Confirming the developments, a political leader in the axis and former Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, said, “It is on a sad note and pain that I’m here again to announce the tragic death of our council vice chairman, Hon. Anthony Adebusola.

“This unfortunate death occurred yesterday after a brief illness. It is painful that we lost both our elected council chairman and his amiable, loyal vice chairman within one week.”