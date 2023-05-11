Shock as Finland bridge collapses, injuring 27 people – many of them children

A pedestrian bridge collapsed on Thursday in the Finnish city of Espoo, injuring 27 people, most of them children.

The pedestrian bridge was close to a construction site.

The bridge leads to the Ainoa shopping centre in Itätuulenkuja, a street in the city’s leisure district Tapiola.

Many of the injured were part of a group of school children according to a statement from the Helsinki Hospital Authority (HUS).

Some of the children fell several meters when the bridge collapsed, resulting in various degrees of injuries, including serious ones.

The injuries mainly included fractures in limbs.

Local officials said they were eighth-grade students from the Kalasatama primary school in Helsinki.

Finnish media published pictures of at least five people lying on the ground.

The police are currently investigating the accident and conducting a technical investigation of the site.

Six patients have been taken to Siltasairaila, six to Jorvi Hospital, three to Peijas Hospital and nine to Uuti Children’s Hospital, HUS added.