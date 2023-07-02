Sunday, July 2, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESSHOWBIZShirtless Matt Damon flaunts physique on vacation in Mykonos
SHOWBIZ

Shirtless Matt Damon flaunts physique on vacation in Mykonos

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Shirtless Matt Damon flaunts physique on vacation in Mykonos

Matt Damon showed off his toned figure while soaking up the sun in Mykonos, Greece, on Saturday.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the “Air” star was seen vacationing with his wife, Luciana Barroso, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth and the latter’s girlfriend, model Gabriella Brooks.

At one point, Barroso was seen applying sunscreen to Damon’s pale skin.

The mother of four, for her part, sunbathed in a pastel pink bikini with a beige bucket hat.

Meanwhile, Damon showed off a few different beach outfits during his vacation getaway, mainly keeping his fits simple with just swim trunks.

At one point, however, he covered up with a white button-up.

The 52-year-old “Martian” actor appears to be in great shape.

The movie star has been married to his vacation partner and wife for nearly two decades.

Damon and Barroso met in 2003 when the “Good Will Hunting” star was filming in Miami and they tied the knot two years later.

They now share daughters Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, Stella, 12. Damon is also stepdad to Barroso’s daughter, Alexia, 24, from a previous relationship.

In 2019, the proud father made his love for his kids permanently known when he got their names tattooed on his right upper arm.

Damon once told Parade in 2011 of being a parent, “I jumped into the deep end with Lucy. I mean, Alexia was already 4. I was an extra dad.”

“It was very different, it’s true, but I can’t imagine my life having not gone down that road. I can’t imagine what my life would be now. I don’t want to imagine it.”

Previous article
Justin Bijlow ‘would love’ to join Man Utd but Feyenoord stand firm
Next article
Travellers groan as international airfares rise by 80%
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network