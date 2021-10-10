NEWS
Shinkafi joins APC National Chairmanship contest
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi has expressed interest in contesting for the national championship of the party.
Shinkafi revealed interest in the context on Saturday, saying he had officially notified the party of his intention to contest for the office of the National Chairman of APC.
After wide consultations and discussions with my family, friends and political associates, the APC chieftain said he decided to heed calls to contest for the office of the APC National Chairman.
Citing his wide experience as the immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the immediate past Secretary of the Board of Trustees of APGA, Shinkafi said he had what it “takes to run the affairs of the ruling party.”
If elected, APGA’s former national secretary said he would ensure that the values that birthed the ruling party in 2014 are preserved.
He said: “I will want to continue with the great job done by the Acting National Chairman His Excellency Malam Mai Bunu in re-organising and making the party the greatest party in Nigeria.
“If elected, I will also ensure that the era of impunity and imposing candidates against the will of the party’s teaming followers is gone, and the time to make hard and only decision that will serve in the interest of the general members even at the least level must be the only way out,” he said.
“In its bid to retain power in the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria in 2023, there is urgent need for the ruling party to look beyond personal interest to set its house in order by first of all ensuring that only a credible hand is ushered in to lead the party as the next national chairman.
“APC came with sound policies and programmes that would have salvaged the country but the party’s dream was short-lived because the forces that are not progressives joined the party through the backdoors only to win elections,” Shinkafi said.
He said the internal functions and wrangling within the ruling party made it to lose elections in Bauchi, Adamawa, Rivers, Imo, Oyo, Edo and Zamfara States among others apart from many legislative seats both at the states and National Assembly that were dashed away as results of poor handling of the party’s 2018 primaries.
Shinkafi, who was born on February 20, 1970 in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara, said the party currently “needs a leader who commands respect among his contemporaries, a man whose mind is bounded by reconciliatory traits and elder statesman who have paid a price for APC to survive against his personal interest.
“It will never be a plea bargain where personal interest supersede personal interest. The emergence of the ruling party from many political parties and subsequent defections at the aftermath of 2015 elections has been identified as some of the reasons why the party failed to implement its initial manifesto to get Nigeria on the right track again.
“The APC has very sound policies and programmes that are practicable, aimed at changing the fortunes of Nigerians can only be sustained if individuals who shared the party’s traits are allowed to lead as the National Chairman,” he said
Shinkafi, a graduate of Accounting from Plateau School of Accountancy and Management Sciences Studies, rose in ranks in the Sokoto State Civil Service to become an Acting Deputy Director, Internal Audit Sokoto State Hotels Service Management Board.
He joined politics and contested the chairmanship of Shinkafi Local Government on the platforms of All People Party (APP) and platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He was the State Secretary of United Nigeria People Party (UNPP) and later the State Chairman APGA, from where he became the National Secretary of the party.
Shinkafi contested as the Zamfara State governorship candidate on the platform of APGA in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
He was a member of the National Caucus of APGA, Member National Executive Committee (NEC) of APGA and Secretary Board of Trustee of the party.
Prominent Nigerian traditional ruler dies in palace
The Aku-Uka of Wukari Kingdom in Taraba State, Dr Shekarau Agyo, is dead.
The Monarch, died on Saturday in his palace at Wukari after a protracted illness.
Late Aku-Uka, a first class chief was also the chairman, Taraba state council of Emirs and chiefs.
The Senior Senior Special Assistant on Media to the late Monarch, Mr Jolly Agyu confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday.
“Paramount and Supreme Ruler of the Jukun Race and Chairman Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, Kuvyo II CON has joined his ancestors.”
“The Aku Uka joined his ancestors at the age of 84 after leading the Kwararafa Race for 45 Years.”
Mr Agyu said ,all traditional rites in accordance to the Jukun tradition has since commenced.
He disclosed that the final traditional rites for Aku Uka’s transition from the Palace would be announced in due course.
He was installed as the 27 Aku-Uka of Wukari in August, 1976 and was born in 1937.
Nursing mother, daughter abducted as gunmen break into Adamawa police station
Heavily armed bandits on Sunday morning attacked on a Divisional Police Station in Adamawa State.
The incident happened in Ngurore, a satellite town on the outskirts of Yola, the state capital, along Yola-Gombe Road.
An eyewitness said the bandits, who came in their number, arrived in the town around 5 am.
They subsequently opened fire on the police station and also kidnapped a woman with her daughter from a nearby house.
He said, “They came in large numbers, some in Hilux vans, others on motorcycles.
“They divided themselves into two groups, one group engaged the police station; the other group went to the residence of Alhaji Umaru.
“They have sadly succeeded in kidnapping his wife, Hauwa Umaru and her daughter.”
The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje has confirmed the incident, saying no damage was done to the police station.
He said, “Yes, there was an attack on Ngurore police station this morning; but nothing was carted away and none of our gallant officers was injured.
“As we speak, there are also ongoing, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in the town and its environs.
“However, following the unfortunate attack on Ngurore police station and the house of Alhaji Umaru of Nasarawa B, one Hauwa Umaru and her daughter were kidnapped on Sunday, 10 October, 2021.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has ordered the deployment of an additional operational asset including Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), crack squad and anti-kidnapping units to Ngurore.
“The operational units are expected to carry out confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots in coordinated operations with the gallant men on the ground to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the culprits.
“The CP assured that the Command is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders towards restoring public order in Ngurore and other parts of the state.
“Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Intervention Team, SP Babagana Abubakar is already on the ground to coordinate police investigative, operational and rescue response.
Pastor Bakare describes 1999 Constitution as a death certificate, asks Buhari to tear it down
Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCG), Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to spearhead the change of the 1999 constitution.
He said the constitution is the harbinger of the problem confronting Nigeria, describing it as “a glorified death certificate.”
Speaking in his state of the station broadcast, Bakare challenged Buhari to stop passing the buck to the National Assembly.
He asked Buhari to “tear down this inihibitive constitution.”
He said the 1999 constitution which started with, “We the People” was imposed on Nigerians by the military.
Bakare reiterated that restructuring of Nigeria and change of the constitution is more pressing than the discussion about power shift.
He also announced the formation of Nigeria for Nigerians (N4N) Movement to take back Nigeria.
According to him, the Nigeria for Nigerians, N4N, movement has been launched because it is time for Nigerians to take back their nation.
“There will be a change of government in 2023,” he said
