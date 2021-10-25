Shina Peters unlike KWAM 1 shows respect as he prostrates to greet Oluwo of Iwo

It’s a common thing among the Yoruba ethnic group for people to prostrate for traditional rulers while greeting them as this singular gesture is seen as a sign of respect.

Veteran Juju musician showed that virtue by prostrating to greet the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi.

Oba Akanbi joined other dignitaries on Sunday to attend the thanksgiving service organized for Dele Momodu, who was recently installed as the Aare Atayese of Iwo Land.

The thanksgiving service was organized by the founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church, Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi at his Victoria Island Church in Lagos.

Shina Peters who was already seated before Oba Akanbi arrived went straight to greet the monarch immediately he was ushered into the church’s auditorium.

Very few times have we spotted top musicians and celebrities go flat on the floor or kneel down to greet some highly respected people in society. We’ve seen Davido go flat on the floor to greet the Ooni Of Ife and we can’t forget the time Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid bowed down to greet Oba Saheed Elegushi.

Shina Peters’ action comes a few days after another top musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) was seen in a viral video shaking hands with the Oluwo of Iwo and disrespecting him verbally.

KWAM I was seen in a video challenging the Iwo king and asking why he did not invite him to the chieftaincy coronation of Momodu

See photos from the event: