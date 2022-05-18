POLITICS
Shekarau opens up on why he dumped APC
Former governor of Kano State, Senator Malam Ibrahim Sheakarau, has opened up on why he and his followers left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the New Nigerian Peoples party (NNPP).
Shekarau, who officially joined the NNPP on Wednesday, disclosed this during interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.
According to him, lack of inclusiveness forced them out of the party, as elders of the party were not consulted before taking any decision.
Shekarau said, “It’s not about me or I want to return to the senate. This is far away from the issues; it’s about the involvement of the people. I told them when it started that there was no inclusiveness in the party affairs.
“Some people sat that somewhere and wrote about 480-page party document without a single input from any of the elders of the party. The idea of our protest was to go together and allow people to participate in the process. If it’s allocation then allocate equitably.
“It’s not about me. My issue with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is not personal but institutional. I had been in the APC and as leaders we had never had a quarrel. The last time we met, we agreed look that there were few thorny areas we were not able to resolve and that was the point I said that let collectively address the issue. I am representing a group; it was not anything personal.”
However, Shekarau said that he is teaming up with former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to give Kano State the right direction in 2023, saying the NNPP would win the governorship election in the state.
He added, “NNPP is set to win the governorship of Kano State in 2023. I or Kwankwaso will not be the governor in 2023; but we have to give the state the right direction for the overall good of the people of the state.”
POLITICS
Abba Kabir Yusuf emerges NNPP governorship candidate in Kano
The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has adopted Abba Kabir Yusuf alias ‘Abba gida-gida’ as its consensus candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Kano State.
It was gathered from multiple sources in the party that ‘Abba gida-gida’ and Aminu Abdussalam, his running mate in the 2019 election, will fly the NNPP banner in the election.
They became a household name with the popular political song; ‘Abba gida-gida’ when they contested and lost the 2019 election to Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje after the initial election was declared inconclusive.
The senatorial ticket for Kano Central has been given to former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who officially joined the party earlier in the day.
Others considered for senatorial tickets are former Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Abdullahi Baffa for Kano North and former presidential adviser on National Assembly matters, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila will contest for the Kano South senatorial district.
A copy of the approved candidates for each elective position, sighted by Daily Trust, also listed all the aspirants adopted as consensus candidates for 36 out of the 40 state house of assembly constituencies.
POLITICS
Ortom meets Jonathan over romance with APC
Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday had a private meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan.
The meeting, held at Jonathan’s Maitama, Abuja home, reportedly lasted more than 40 minutes.
Although details of the meeting were not made public, snippet from the parley indicated that discussions between the two politicians centred on the 2023 presidential election.
Apparently, Ortom spoke against the backdrop of attempts by some chieftains of the APC to drag Jonathan into the race for the presidential ticket of the ruling party.
A group of Fulani herders had, a few days ago, bought the 2023 presidential ticket of the APC for Jonathan.
However, it could not be ascertained if Jonathan had processed and submitted the form before last Friday’s deadline for the submission of completed documents.
“Although none of them spoke to reporters when they came out, they beamed with smiles, with the former President exchanging pleasantries with everyone on the governor’s entourage.
“It is believed that the fortunes of PDP and the victory of the party in the coming general elections might have been central to their discussions.”
Weeks before a group of Fulani herders purchased the APC presidential form for Jonathan; a support group had stormed the former President’s Abuja office to persuade him to join the presidential race.
Addressing the support group, Jonathan had told them that “the process is on” and had told them to “watch out”.
Ikyu listed some of the governor’s aides that accompanied him to the meeting to include the Principal Special Assistant, Dr. James Anbua; Principal Private Secretary, Steven Amase; and Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Abrahams Kwaghngu.
POLITICS
Presidential Primaries: Disquiet as PDP loses Eagle Square to APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may now be forced to use the MKO Abiola Stadium in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for its May 28 presidential primary according to new developments.
The APC was said to have used the influence of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammed Musa Bello, to quickly reserve the Eagles Square for its presidential primary scheduled to hold between May 30 and June 1.
The PDP had during its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting ratified the conduct of the presidential primary (special national convention) to elect its presidential candidate on Saturday, May 28 to Sunday, May 29, 2022 in Abuja.
The venue, has, however, become an issue as the APC had already fixed the venue of its convention at Eagle Square, Abuja, where PDP had its special convention to elect its national officers in October, last year.
In its letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP, it was learnt, stated that it will hold its convention at the MKO Stadium, Abuja.
The venue, some stakeholders of the party, who do not want their names mentioned, said the place is too small for where the presidential primary should take place.
It was noted that the party is expecting about 3,700 delegates with about 10,000 supporters and staff, while the capacity of the facility, where the primary will take place at the MKO Stadium, is about 7,000.
The party stakeholders have expressed sadness that the venue will not be able to accommodate the delegates, supporters and friends of aspirants.
Of more concern, the stakeholders said is that, according to the schedule of PDP activities, the party was supposed to publish the names of delegates on Tuesday and that has not been done.
