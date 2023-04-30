Sheikh Jassim wants Neymar as his Man Utd ‘marquee signing’

Sheikh Jassim wants Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar as his marquee signing for Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The Brazil international, who joined PSG in a €222 million (£200m) deal from Barcelona in 2017, could be on the move this summer with reports claiming that the French club would consider a sale.

Neymar, who has 18 goals and 17 assists this season, has been sidelined since February due to an ankle injury and will miss the remainder of the campaign after he had surgery last month.

Sheikh Jassim, meanwhile, is currently one of the frontrunners in the United takeover, although reports on Saturday evening claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid, which in excess of £5 billion, is viewed by the Glazers as a more attractive proposal.

However, The Sun reports that Sheikh Jassim has already drawn up a list of transfer targets if his United takeover successful and the signing of Neymar would be his priority.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has made it clear that he wants United to focus on signing a new striker in the summer window.

‘It’s not a secret that over the whole season, we had a shortage of No.9s,’ said Ten Hag.

‘First, we had the dropout of Ronaldo, then Anthony Martial was often not available, Jadon Sancho was often not available, then you have a shortage of frontline players.

‘With less players we have to cover many games, so definitely we need in the frontline players who strengthen the squad.

‘You can approach that from many ways. The typical No.9, Rashford can also play very good as a No.9 and Anthony Martial is a great No.9.

‘We have players who can play in that role but definitely we need some offensive players who are really impact players, quality players, who improve the frontline.’

For more stories like this, check our sport page