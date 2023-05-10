Sheikh Jassim in talks with Manchester United legends over club board roles

Sheikh Jassim, a Qatari billionaire interested in buying Manchester United, has talked to former players about potentially joining the board if he acquires the club.

The Glazer family are expected to make a final decision on whether to sell the club in the coming days.

Jassim had been the favourite to takeover the club, given he’s offered just under £5bn with a view to taking 100% ownership of the Red Devils.

But Sir Jim Ratcliffe now appears to be the frontrunner after he offered two of the Glazer siblings the chance to remain involved in the club as shareholders.

Nevertheless, Jassim remains confident that his bid will eventually be successful as he’s promising to wipe the club’s debt and to invest in Old Trafford or a new stadium.

But, in a move that will appeal to United supporters, ESPN say Jassim has spoken to several former players about taking roles within his set-up after the takeover.

Sir Alex Ferguson lobbied for United to replicate Bayern Munich’s model of having former players run the club but only Darren Fletcher is employed in a position of influence.

The likes of Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke have ambassadorial roles but Paul Scholes, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, David Beckham, Jaap Stam, Michael Carrick, Wayne Rooney and Edwin Van Der Sar are just some examples of legendary figures that are involved at other clubs.

Jassim will seek to rectify this in order to preserve the culture of Alex Ferguson at the club.

The third round of bids submited to the Raine Group – who are overseeing the process – were sent on April 29th.

That’s expected to be the last round of bidding but as yet there’s been no indication from the Glazers over a preferred bidder.

For more stories like this, check our sport page.