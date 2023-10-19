The FCT minister (Nyesom Wike) is a devil incarnate. I’ve said so ever since he was appointed. I cannot independently verify, but someone said he was quoted as saying he had already engaged Israeli security, but I can confirm that he said he would invite the Israeli Ambassador to help redesign the security architecture of Abuja to pattern after that of Tel Aviv so that bearded people like us would be hounded and killed on sight because we’ve been stereotyped as Bin Laden.

Now where are the proponents of the Muslim-Muslim ticket? You guys are hypocrites! Abuja has become a Tel Aviv because the security of a country is the people. Why are you silent? It is because you know what you’re up to.

A certain Miyetti Allah official had advised me never to agree to move to the jungle to broker peace with bandits any more, asserting that there was an ulterior motive against me this time.

Granted, heads of security services are fellow Muslims, but the reality is that those wielding actual commanding power are different. They’re fooling us because they have an agenda, yes there’s an agenda. They’re fooling us, I assure you.

Look how they took over all juicy and lucrative positions in the country. And they believe they’ll continue to govern us in the next four years and beyond. They think through their tricks they’ll get re-elected for another four-year term to make eight years in power. But that will not happen while we’re here by the will of God.

Their ultimate goal is to impoverish the North, such that no Northerner can engage in legitimate business and make a billion naira. Only a few of our compatriots who have become subservient to them may be allowed access to wealth. As for those of us who are not, they’ve perfected a strategy to ensure our businesses are strangulated in the coming months.

The aim is that by the next election, just like grains are thrown to attract birds, they’ll throw common pasta to the hungry North to get re-elected. These people are undermining us (Muslims) in this country.

During the (Muhammadu) Buhari presidency, a certain Christian cleric complained that Muslim officers were appointed heads of security organisations. My response was that Muslims would not use that as an advantage to maltreat anyone whether they’re Muslims or non-Muslims. In contrast, if they (Christians) are occupying those positions, they’ll destroy us.

Check the history, who murdered Sardauna (Sir Ahmadu Bello)? It was (Maj. Chukwuma Kaduna) Nzeogwu. Who murdered Murtala (Muhammed)? It was (Lt. Col. Buka) Dimka. As for (Ibrahim) Babangida, he narrowly escaped death; who was his aggressor? (Gideon) Orkar, a northern Christian. You see, once you give these people power, they’ll use it to destroy you.

A Tanzanian, one Ali Mazara’u, once said you don’t give away power and if you must, there have to be clear-cut conditions detailing sharing formula. You must negotiate to have control of the defence and several other crucial agencies. But disgustingly, you cheaply surrendered power (alluding to Buhari) and went into oblivion.

Therefore, make no mistake, once the Israelis are allowed into this country, they’ll carry out clandestine operations; the elimination of prominent Muslim clerics. Why do you think they eliminated Sheikh Jafar (Mahmood Adam)? Why was (Sheikh Muhamman Auwal) Albani murdered? The list of those to be eliminated is endless. This explains why we requested police protection during Buhari’s administration. They provided us with police guards, and even though the president never liked my face, they did it anyway because if something happened to me the president would be held responsible.

You want to bring the Mossad into our country? Let Tinubu be told that we’re not oblivious of the plan; we’re aware. He must remove the FCT minister or else he will have us to contend with.

Sometime back during the Jonathan era, I was invited to the DSS headquarters for a meeting; I met an officer who afterwards called to inform me that a hit squad, driving a certain Mercedes Benz 4matic model was detailed to attack me. They were instructed to go and hit Sheik Gumi.

We all know how many people were murdered in Jaji during Jonathan’s reign and the blame was pushed to Boko Haram. Haven’t we come to terms with the reality now? Is it possible for Boko Haram to penetrate into Jaji and plant explosives?

It is part of their clandestine operation. Look how they murdered General (Mohammed) Shuwa. Despite heavy security, they were able to access his residence and eliminate him. You gave them the power to murder our leaders.

Imagine all the atrocities committed by Israel, the West turned a blind eye, but what Hamas did has attracted their condemnation. Just as if a Muslim (soldier) were to murder a president in this country, no Muslim officer would be allowed to cross the rank of a captain or be assigned any responsibility because they would say you cannot be trusted.

Annoyingly our people will foolishly resign to fate. If you were to compare when they ruled, it is not once, twice or even thrice that they murdered our leaders. At any given opportunity, they must kill our own.

I was saved from the DSS hit squad because when I was informed of what was planned against me, I informed a police commissioner and we posted it on Facebook; they had to abandon their plan and ask the hit squad to call off the operation. They told each other I had informants inside. As suspected, my informant was actually arrested and detained for two months. He later informed that he almost got killed.

Similarly, some time ago, during Ramadan lectures, I instructed our staff to mount up the PowerPoint projector, as they set out to do so, an explosion erupted around the area. Hand-held pistols were found on the body of the two suicide bombers. Fortunately, only one person from Anguwan Shanu was killed in the attack. After my lecture the following day, two reporters from Voice of America and the BBC told me that they were prevented from filming the scene by some soldiers; that they forced them to delete what little they’d filmed.

They also asserted that the soldiers evacuated the remains of the bombers. Surprisingly, a Daily Trust reporter later informed me that the ‘One Division’ of the Nigeria Army had denied that soldiers evacuated the dead bodies of the suicide bombers.

However, a fellow Muslim staff member at the 44 Barracks of the Nigeria Army (in Kaduna) confirmed seeing the remains of the bombers at the military morgue. He also insisted that their body structures looked like people from the southern part of this country. Obviously, the military is behind all the terror attacks we’ve witnessed so far.

They attacked Jaji to stop General Isa from becoming the Chief of Army Staff. Indeed, it was the military that murdered him. And make no mistakes some of us are targets also. I’m saying all this so no one can fool you. Don’t be fooled by the politicians because all the politicians care about is dollars; they don’t care about the plight of the people.

Again, let me repeat, as I said earlier, I replied to the Christian cleric that whether Muslim officers dominate all the security services, they don’t perpetrate injustice like the Christian officers; because they murdered Sardauna, Tafawa Balewa, Murtala, etc. In contrast, tell me which Christian leader was killed by Muslims. Yet they kept blabbing about Buhari’s so-called nepotism. There was an element of nepotism under Buhari, I reckon. But our (Muslim) nepotism is not evil (wicked) because it does no harm to anyone. If it cannot promote your interest, it won’t harm it either; here is the difference. That’s why I keep warning that power should not slip from our hands into theirs.