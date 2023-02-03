“She is tired” Netizens react as Precious Chikwendu appreciates Fani Kayode over son’s birthday

Netizens have reacted to the appreciation post of Precious Chikwendu to her ex-husband and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode.

Kemi Filani earlier reported that Fani Kayode threw a lavish birthday party for his son, Lotanna, who turned seven, on Thursday, the 3rd of February.

Precious Chikwendu, via her Instagram page, shared photos from the birthday celebration. She appreciated Fani Kayode for making her son’s day special.

“Birthday boy had a happy birthday indeed. Thanks, Papa Lotanna, for making his day. @cakeoclockby_fav did a fantastic job with the cake”, the mother of four wrote on Instagram

Netizens react to Precious Chikwendu’s post

Mixed reactions have been trailing the post as many claimed she is faking her happiness on social media while some commended her true spirit.

One ucommonmimi claimed “She tried. She’s a good mother.”

Raphy wrote: No matter how interesting you makes divorce to look,it’s never a good thing .The children suffers for it,even when you tries to fill the gap.Choose right from day one,don’t be decieve by wealth and fame. congratulation to them.

One Olori mko wrote: Am glad you sort you fought and win the battle over your involvement in your kids life….I love how you co-parent peacefully……life is too short……❤️❤️happy birthday to your handsome bobo❤️❤️

Precious Chikwendu celebrates son’s birthday

Recall that Precious Chikwendu penned a beautiful message to celebrate her son, Lotanna’s 7th birthday.

The ex-beauty queen took to her Instagram page to gush over her son’s intellectual skills.

In a lengthy post, Precious Chukwendu noted how her son’s intelligence and strength continued to amaze her.

The mother of four reminisced about her son’s first kick at birth and how he remained adorable over the years.

“I can’t stop gushing over you my Lotanna.

From your very first kick till now, you remain adorable and everything sweet.

You obviously are tired of my lousy screams of admiration and hype. Happy you know i am your biggest fan and the one who will go the ends of this earth to keep you focused, happy and growing in God’s grace. I accepted that responsibility with my full chest and since then I grew super powers, thanks to you making me a mom.

I am proud of you, your strength, your heavy intelligence amazes me. To me, you are not 7 . You sound 18 most times and i have to remind you that you are just but a kid which has now become our inside joke .

Young son, i love you and i am super proud of you……

7th year is blessed and will be a brick for so many more beautiful years of your life .

Ikenna, Jidenna and Tobenna are proud you are their big brother.

Happy Birthday My LoLoLo @aragorn_ffkjnr ❤️🎁”