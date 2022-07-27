ENTERTAINMENT
Shawn Mendes cancels the rest of his tour for mental health break
Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday morning that he is canceling the rest of his tour to continue his mental health break.
“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” the “Treat You Better” crooner began his social media statement.
“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”
Mendes, 23, said that after he spoke with his team and an “incredible group of health professionals,” they came to the conclusion that it has “become more clear” that he needs to take the time he has “never taken personally” so that he can “ground” himself and “come back stronger.”
The “Lost in Japan” singer, who admitted he’s heartbroken by the decision, said he hopes to resume his tour dates after some “much needed time off,” but in the meantime will continue to record new music for his fans.
“…I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” he concluded his message. “I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”
Mendes’ update comes just a few weeks after he initially announced he was postponing his tour, known as “Wonder: The World Tour.” His tour began in Portland in June and was scheduled to run through August 2023.
Mendes also alluded to his mental health struggles in April when he told fans he was having a hard time telling the truth about himself.
“I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me,” he wrote online. “They might become bored of me. so in those moments of feeling low i either put on a show or hide.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Burna Boy, Tems, Buju, and Pheelz make Obama 2022 Summer playlist
Former president of America, Barack Obama has released his summer playlist.
Every year, the former president always shares his favourite playlist during summer.
According to him, he gets excited to share it with his millions of followers as he has learned about so many new artists from their replies.
He added that their replies are an example of how music can bring us all together.
In the past, Rema and Wizkid had made it to his playlist, but this year, the singers didn’t make it into his list.
Fast-rising singers, Tems, Buju, and Pheelz made it to the list as well as Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy.
Sensational singer and the queen of the moment, Tems’ song Vibes, was second on his playlist.
Pheelz & Buju hit song, “Finesse” also made it to the playlist as well as Burna Boy’s Last Last.
There is no doubt that Nigerian artists are making the country every day with their record-breaking achievements.
“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies – it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”.
Kemi Filani news recalls Mavin singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema made the Obama playlist in 2019 with his hit single “Dumebi”, Nigerian singer, Wizkid also made the list in 2020.
Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, made number 15 on the list with his new single “Smile”, featuring American Grammy winner, H.E.R.
Obama shared the selection with his followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter in continuation of an annual tradition.
He wrote:
Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family.
“I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer, including songs from some of the artistes at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it,” he wrote.
ENTERTAINMENT
‘I only lost the Headies not my life’, Singer Portable says as he reacts to his disqualification
Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable has reacted to the news of Headies disqualifying him from the list of nominees.
Organisers of Headies on Tuesday disqualified Portable for threatening to kill his co-nominees and criminal activities.
A statement issued by the organizers on Tuesday said the Zazu Zeh crooner was disqualified from its 15th nominees’ list to further pass a strong message of not condoning reckless and uncouth statements.
Reacting to the news, the Zazu Zeh crooner took to his Facebook page saying he only lost the headies not my life.
” I only lose the headies not my life. Bizza bizza Akoi grace more is coming”
ENTERTAINMENT
Headies disqualifies Portable over death threat, criminal activities
Organisers of the Headies Awards have disqualified singer, Habeeb Okikiola, AKA Portable, from the list of nominees.
Portable was disqualified for threatening to kill his co-nominees.
Recall that on the 25th of May 2022, Portable had threatened to kill, or cause harm to the other nominees in the same categories of awards he was nominated for if he does not emerge the winner.
The singer was nominated in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ categories.
But a statement issued by the organizers on Tuesday said Portable was disqualified from its 15th nominees’ list to further pass a strong message of not condoning reckless and uncouth statements.
It also cited a series of misdemeanours via Portable’s social media platforms, adding that the singer is the subject of an investigation relating to criminal activities.
”On the 15th of July 2022, Mr Okikiola published a video on his social media platforms where he stated that he is the founder of the notorious cult group, ‘One Million Boys’. The said group gained notoriety for maiming and robbing innocent Nigerians over the years.
”In his words, he said; ‘Have you heard of Ajah boys, One Million Boys? I established them.’ Furthermore, on the 17th of June 2022, Mr. Habeeb Okikiola made a recording of himself where he ordered his group of friends to assault and inflict bodily harm on his accused friend, DJ Chicken. In his words, he said;’Ena eleyi paa jo (beat him mercilessly,’ the statement read in part.
Latest News
- Austin Butler ‘went home in tears’ after being heckled by Baz Luhrmann and execs
- Kimpembe takes final decision on joining Chelsea as London club signs Mbabu
- Shawn Mendes cancels the rest of his tour for mental health break
- Senator Gobir emerges APC caucus Chairman
- Insecurity: House of Reps to serve Buhari impeachment notice soon – Elumelu
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
ASUU Strike: Police warn hoodlums as NLC solidarity rally holds
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Nicolas Pepe tells Arsenal fans he is going nowhere despite shock Newcastle transfer links for £72m flop winger
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Steph Nayah accuses Apostle Suleman of Indulging in threesome with Iyabo Ojo
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
These are the companies in the race as India’s 5G auction kicks off today
-
NEWS1 day ago
Pastor Ibiyeomie again threatens to jail any journalist who criticises him
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari appoints Dauda Biu as acting FRSC Corps Marshal￼
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
‘I only lost the Headies not my life’, Singer Portable says as he reacts to his disqualification
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian urge Instagram to stop copying TikTok