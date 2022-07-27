Shawn Mendes cancels the rest of his tour for mental health break

Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday morning that he is canceling the rest of his tour to continue his mental health break.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” the “Treat You Better” crooner began his social media statement.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

Mendes, 23, said that after he spoke with his team and an “incredible group of health professionals,” they came to the conclusion that it has “become more clear” that he needs to take the time he has “never taken personally” so that he can “ground” himself and “come back stronger.”

The “Lost in Japan” singer, who admitted he’s heartbroken by the decision, said he hopes to resume his tour dates after some “much needed time off,” but in the meantime will continue to record new music for his fans.

“…I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” he concluded his message. “I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

Mendes’ update comes just a few weeks after he initially announced he was postponing his tour, known as “Wonder: The World Tour.” His tour began in Portland in June and was scheduled to run through August 2023.

Mendes also alluded to his mental health struggles in April when he told fans he was having a hard time telling the truth about himself.

“I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me,” he wrote online. “They might become bored of me. so in those moments of feeling low i either put on a show or hide.”