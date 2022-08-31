Sharna Burgess not returning for Season 31

Sharna Burgess will not be competing as a pro for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The professional dancer, who gave birth to son Zane Walker Green on June 28, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to set the record straight on whether she’d be back for Season 31.

“Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it,” Burgess, 37, began. “I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right … I have made the really hard decision to not to do the season this year of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ There has been a list that was released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be.”

Burgess clarified, however, that she will still “be there in some capacity,” telling fans, “We’re still talking about that.”





The Australian native said she is “at 100 percent capacity” with her body and feels “fit, strong and so ready to dance” just two months after giving birth to her first child with Brian Austin Green, and his fifth.

“We’re going to talk about what that means and how I can be a part of it, but I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zayn,” Burgess explained in part.

“I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama. And not only that, I just am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to ‘Dancing’ … I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back [with].”

She continued, “I’ve been waiting for this for so long, so I am staying in that moment and I’m going to live and love every single bit of it. But it does not mean that I won’t be around … so you will see me, but it will just be in a different way.”

Green, who competed on the dance competition series last season with Burgess, is also dad to sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox, and Kassius, 20, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

The full list of pros and their celebrity partners will be revealed early next month on “Good Morning America.” Season 31 premieres Monday, Sept. 19 on Disney+.