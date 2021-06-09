‘Sharing life with you is such a blessing and a privilege’, Gov Makinde celebrates wife on her birthday

Governor Seyi Makinde is celebrating his wife Ominini. on her birthday today, June 9.

The Governor shared lovely photo of his wife along with a birthday message in which he described her as his greatest pillar and strength.

He wrote:

Happy birthday my sweetheart, Ominini. Sharing life with you is such a blessing and a privilege. I pray this year brings you more joy and peace. May God continue to bless and keep you. Have an amazing day!