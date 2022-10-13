Shanina Shaik gives birth, welcomes first baby with Matthew Adesuyan

Model Shanina Shaik is a mom!

The Aussie gave birth to her and boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan’s first baby in September.

“Welcome to the world baby Zai Adesuyan 🤍,” the 31-year-old gushed in her son’s Sept. 20 Instagram debut.

“Matthew and I are so in love!!!” she continued. “I have taken this time to adjust to my baby’s schedule and to understand the role of being a mother.

“Bringing life into this world is a beautiful challenge.”

Shaik revealed her pregnancy in May with black-and-white maternity shoot photos via Instagram.

She called her baby-to-be the “new love of [her] life” at the time, writing, “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember.”

Shaik went on to gush that she was prepared to be the best “guide … protector … and best friend” for her child.

“I worry a lot, especially about your well-being and development,” she added. “It’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you.

The “Make Me a Supermodel” alum concluded, “Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to meet you!”

Shaik’s fellow Victoria’s Secret models showed their support for her milestone moment in the comments.

“Wowww congrats!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Toni Garrn wrote.

Romee Strijd gushed, “O M G congratulations my love!!!!!!! Love youuu❤️❤️❤️,” while Elsa Hosk called Shaik’s pregnancy “the most precious gift.”

Adesuyan, for his part, called his and Shaik’s upcoming arrival a “different kinda blessing” in a post of his own.

The then-expectant star continued showing her budding belly’s progress, from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in May to the amfAR Gala runway that same month.

While posing on the cover of Vogue Arabia in June, Shaik explained why she didn’t feel any pressure to “bounce back” after giving birth.

“It’s a shame that society and pop culture have placed pressure on women,” she told the magazine. “It causes stress and unnecessary worry that could lead to mental health issues. More importantly, your body needs to heal.”

The California resident noted that she knows how “important” it is “to listen” to her body postpartum.

Shaik was previously married to Gregory “DJ Ruckus” Andrews from 2018 to 2019. She moved on with Adesuyan, 31, in 2020, and they made their romance Instagram official the following year.