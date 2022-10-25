Shangela reacts to performing on ‘DWTS’ with chicken in her dress

Shangela fully ate on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night.

Ever the entertainer, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” superstar pulled out two pieces of “crispy fried chicken” concealed in ziplock bags out of her dress – yes, you read that right – to personally give head judge Len Goodman immediately following her and Gleb Savchenko’s tango.

After unveiling the surprise gift and asking Goodman if her legs were “crispy” – a comment he made last week – co-host Tyra Banks grabbed one of the bags and proceeded to take a bite out of the chicken.

“I had no idea [she was doing that] until the end,” Savchenko said of his partner while speaking to Page Six after the Michael Bublé-themed show.

“At the beginning of the number, Shangela had confetti. She came out of the red carpet and did the whole thing. So before the dance, I saw something tucked in [her dress] and I was like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s the glitter,’” he continued. “And then, no, it was fried chicken.”

Shangela confessed that she purposely kept it a secret from her pro partner, knowing the idea probably wouldn’t fly with him.

“I didn’t tell him because, as a choreographer, I know he is laser-focused on me just focusing on the moves and the technique,” she explained.

“And I wanted to definitely be laser-focused on that, but ,you know, I’m Shangela. I like to bring a little fun, a little spontaneity, a little surprise, and it was one for him, too.”