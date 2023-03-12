Sunday, March 12, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESShakira speaks on having a 'rough' year following split from Gerard Piqué
CELEBRITIES

Shakira speaks on having a ‘rough’ year following split from Gerard Piqué

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
3
Shakira speaks on having a 'rough' year after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira is getting candid about how “rough” life has been following her split from Gerard Piqué.

“I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song [‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’] has been so important to me,” she shared on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Friday night. “It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions.”

Shakira, 46, said that after she released the song, she felt how other women could relate to her situation with her ex.

“I really felt that I don’t even have fans out there,” she continued. “I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to.”

“And I did write the song for me but also I feel that it was meant for so many women out there that needed a forum and a voice to represent them in so many ways.”

Last June, the three-time Grammy winner and Piqué, 36, released a joint statement announcing their split.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement — which was released by Shakira’s public relations firm — read. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira allegedly realized Piqué was having an affair after she noticed her jam kept disappearing and he nor their sons ate the fruit spread.

Piqué has since gone public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. The couple made their romance Instagram-official in January with a selfie shot of them out to eat lunch.

Shakira and Piqué met in 2010 on the set of her song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The following year, they confirmed their romance, sharing a snap of them together on Instagram with the former athlete’s arms wrapped around the singer.

The former couple shares sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

Source link

Previous article
South African artiste Costa Titch slumps, dies on stage
Next article
Tom Schwartz breaks silence on Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network