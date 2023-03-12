Shakira speaks on having a ‘rough’ year following split from Gerard Piqué

Shakira is getting candid about how “rough” life has been following her split from Gerard Piqué.

“I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song [‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’] has been so important to me,” she shared on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Friday night. “It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions.”

Shakira, 46, said that after she released the song, she felt how other women could relate to her situation with her ex.

“I really felt that I don’t even have fans out there,” she continued. “I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to.”

“And I did write the song for me but also I feel that it was meant for so many women out there that needed a forum and a voice to represent them in so many ways.”

Last June, the three-time Grammy winner and Piqué, 36, released a joint statement announcing their split.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement — which was released by Shakira’s public relations firm — read. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira allegedly realized Piqué was having an affair after she noticed her jam kept disappearing and he nor their sons ate the fruit spread.

Piqué has since gone public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. The couple made their romance Instagram-official in January with a selfie shot of them out to eat lunch.

Shakira and Piqué met in 2010 on the set of her song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The following year, they confirmed their romance, sharing a snap of them together on Instagram with the former athlete’s arms wrapped around the singer.

The former couple shares sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.