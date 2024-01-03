Shaibu seeks Oshiomhole’s forgiveness, says governorship ambition divine

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has apologised over his utterance against a former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, during the latter face-off with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu, who spoke during a programme on TVC on January 1, said Oshiomhole remained his father despite their political differences.

Obaseki and Oshomhole fell out in 2020 when Obaseki was seeking re-election for a second term.

During the face-off, Shaibu backed Obaseki, saying Oshomhole could not be playing a godfather.

The rift saw Obaseki leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek re-election ticket.

Things are currently not rosy between Obaseki and Shaibu, following Shaibu’s ambition to become the next Edo governor after Obaseki.

However, Oshiomhole and Obaseki, who have been sighted at state functions together in recent times, seem to have settled their differences while Shaibu has now become their common enemy.

Speaking during the TVC programme monitored by our correspondent, Shaibu said his ambition to succeed his principal, Obaseki, was borne out of a divine conviction to serve the state and take governance back to the people.

He said, “I express remorse over my choice of words against Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in times past and I insist that the former governor, now a senator at the National Assembly, remains my father despite our political differences.”

On his ambition, he said, “I want to be the next Governor of Edo State not because l am Philip Shaibu, it is my constitutional right. Before publicly declaring my interest in to contest, l had consulted widely with many persons and groups within and outside Edo State.

“Moreover, l went into prayers to seek guidance and direction from God. The signs l received encouraged me to go ahead with my aspiration, though it was obvious the Governor had his own plans of supporting another person.”