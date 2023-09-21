Thursday, September 21, 2023
NEWS

Shaibu begs Obaseki for forgiveness

The end to the rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, may be near as the embattled deputy governor apologised to his principal and begged for forgiveness.

Shaibu asked Governor Obaseki to overlook their political differences and find a place in his heart to forgive him.

Shaibu was on Monday afternoon officially relocated from his former office in the Government House to the newly allocated office on No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, Benin City.

Shaibu had gone to a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop his planned impeachment by Obaseki, although he latter withdrew the case following intervention of stakeholders.

The case came up again when the governor relocated the office of his Deputy.

Shaibu was also barred from entering his office in the Government House on Monday.

