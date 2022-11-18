Seyi Tinubu, Ganduje’s sons to lead “one million persons’ rally for Tinubu, Gawuna in Kano

Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives (APC) will on Sunday embark on a “ one million” solidarity walk in support of the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in Kano State.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Director Support Groups Committee of the APC, Tinubu-Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), North-West region, Baffa Babba Dan-Adundi, the rally is organized by Seyi Tinubu and two sons of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje; Abba and Muhammad, in collaboration with the “Kano APC Support Group”.

The rally will also show support for the party’s governorship candidate in Kano State,Nasir Gawuna , his running mate, Murtala Sule Garo, and all the APC candidates in the state.

The solidarity march will kick off at the Emir Palace with many party leaders, young APC stakeholders and a host of celebrities gearing up to attend.

Abba, is the APC’s candidate for the Dawakin Tofa, Rimingado and Tofa federal constituency in the House of Representatives.