‘Sexual assault’: Court admits CCTV footage as evidence against Baba Ijesha
The special offences courts unit of the Lagos state high court has admitted footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) submitted by Comedian Princess as evidence against Baba Ijesha, the embattled actor.
The 48-year-old film star was arrested and detained by the Lagos police after he was alleged to have sexually molested a 14-year-old girl, who is a foster child to Princess.
Baba Ijesha is being tried on a six-count charge which includes sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault.
On Monday, Olayinka Adeyemi, the state director of public prosecution (DPP), presented three witnesses — including Princess — against the actor as the trial began.
Adeyemi also tendered a CD copy of the CCTV footage before the court as evidence in the case after Princess gave an account of what transpired.
But Babatunde Ogala, counsel to Baba Ijesha, opposed the gesture, arguing that the CCTV footage was not “primary evidence.”
“Primary evidence is not secondary evidence. The maker of the CCTV footage is the primary evidence. The CD is secondary evidence which is not admissible,” he said.
In her ruling, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, the judge, held that the footage can be admitted in the case, adding that the witness and prosecution had laid enough foundation for its admission.
“She (Princess) has laid enough foundation, so it’s admissible. The witness has given enough information on it so I’ll allow it,” the judge ruled.
Baba Ijesha’s trial for the alleged offences is expected to last between July 26 through 27 and 28 respectively.
Police release activist, Sowore, AIT Reporter after illegal arrest, assault
The Nigeria Police Force has released human rights activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience, Omoyele Sowore.
The police had on Monday illegally arrested Sowore and a journalist with the African Independent Television (AIT), Dickson Iroegbu at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The activist was there to observe the trials of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the case involving five #BuhariMustGo protesters arrested at Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja by the Department of State Services (DSS).
The activist was brutalised during his arrest and taken to the Federal Secretariat police station.
Sowore was however released after his arrest sparked outrage on social media, with many Nigerians demanding his swift and unconditional release from detention.
The Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government had earlier barred some media organisations from covering the trial of the Kanu.
Lagos Police charge 48 Yoruba Nation rally suspects for ‘unlawful assembly’
The police in Lagos have charged 48 suspects arrested during the Oodua Republic demonstration around the Gani Fawehimi Freedom park of the State few weeks ago.
Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu charged the suspects before a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba.
But last week, the Yoruba self-determination groups’ umbrella body Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) had rose in defence of those arrested, securing their bail from the Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba.
In another development, the court documents obtained by The Nation, revealed the suspects were charged for unlawful assembly, unlawful society and conducts likely to cause breach of public peace.
Some of the suspects, according to Odumosu, were intercepted and found with guns, axes, Oodua flags, Yoruba Armed Forces vests and other items. Others were arrested at the protest ground in Ojota.
The suspects include Olasunkanmi Tanimola; Kabiru Lawanson; Chinemerem Emmanuel; Rasaki Musibau; Lukman Olalade; Olasanmi Oladipupo; Bashiru Shittu; Taofeek Abdusalam; Olamilekan Abata; Abdullahi Sikiru; Tosin Adeleye; Babatunde Lawal.
Others are Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare, Oba Tajudeen Bakare.
A statement by Media Communications Secretary Maxwell Adeleye on Monday, stated of the arrested protesters, Tajudeen Bakare, the popular Ogboni Chief who went viral, was charged by the Police for the murder of Jumoke Oyeleke, who got killed by a stray bullet during the protest.
He confirmed the bail granted to all the protesters was upheld by the Court but that of Bakare was revoked.
“The Court refers Bakare’s case to the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further advice,” he added.
Bakare dares Buhari to arrest him
The senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has said it is time for war against President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, saying he will no longer pay visits to the president who he once supported.
Bakare, in his speech, did not make a direct reference to Buhari in his latest tirade but before now, Bakare had revealed that he visited the president to advise him on national issues, but the president often failed to heed his advice.
He had once said, “The country’s security architecture even worsened (such) that we cannot sleep with two eyes closed. It’s so bad but God is not asleep. Some of my friends do criticise me that I was one of Buhari’s supporters and I had to tell them that I openly supported this man in 2011 but I am not saying I’m not seeing him again. He is someone that I visit sometimes and advises him on what to do and he will listen but once I leave, there is nothing to show for it.
”Later, I started staying back in my house but I have time to pray and plead for mercy…”
But speaking during a church service on Sunday, Bakare, who once claimed God told him that Buhari was coming to stabilise Nigeria, stated that he was now ready for war and no longer interested in meeting with the president.
He warned that if the President or anyone comes after him for harm, they are likely to learn a lesson.
He said, “I’m not interested in meeting you any longer; no more visits. Now, it is war because Nigeria must be set free.
“I dare you to come after me since that is the usual style now. You might have done it to others. You are about to learn a lesson if you touch me.
“If you know what I have done in secret, bring it to the open. I dare you to come after me if you can. I worked with you; I worked for you; I supported you to get there (where you are). When I talk now, I now have a smelly mouth.”
He further explained that injustice and lack of equity were responsible for calls for secession.
“We must realise that what has given rise to the agitation is lack of justice and equity. When there is justice, when there is equity, agitation will die down,” Bakare said.
“How can you be expending so much energy on (Sunday) Igboho and (Nnamdi) Kanu? Igboho and Kanu are not Nigeria’s problems. Nigeria must restructure, and no one can stop that.”
