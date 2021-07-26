‘Sexual assault’: Court admits CCTV footage as evidence against Baba Ijesha

The special offences courts unit of the Lagos state high court has admitted footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) submitted by Comedian Princess as evidence against Baba Ijesha, the embattled actor.

The 48-year-old film star was arrested and detained by the Lagos police after he was alleged to have sexually molested a 14-year-old girl, who is a foster child to Princess.

Baba Ijesha is being tried on a six-count charge which includes sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault.

On Monday, Olayinka Adeyemi, the state director of public prosecution (DPP), presented three witnesses — including Princess — against the actor as the trial began.

Adeyemi also tendered a CD copy of the CCTV footage before the court as evidence in the case after Princess gave an account of what transpired.

But Babatunde Ogala, counsel to Baba Ijesha, opposed the gesture, arguing that the CCTV footage was not “primary evidence.”

“Primary evidence is not secondary evidence. The maker of the CCTV footage is the primary evidence. The CD is secondary evidence which is not admissible,” he said.

In her ruling, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, the judge, held that the footage can be admitted in the case, adding that the witness and prosecution had laid enough foundation for its admission.

“She (Princess) has laid enough foundation, so it’s admissible. The witness has given enough information on it so I’ll allow it,” the judge ruled.

Baba Ijesha’s trial for the alleged offences is expected to last between July 26 through 27 and 28 respectively.